by Stacy Jackson Cécred x BeyGood Student Scholarship Covers Georgia Beautician’s Tuition Jacora Smart's tuition at Beaver Beauty Academy is covered as one of the first winners of the Cécred x BeyGood Student Scholarship.









At the Beaver Beauty Academy in Decatur, Georgia, Jacora Smart, 29, was stunned to learn she was among the inaugural recipients of the BeyGood student scholarship in collaboration with Cécred.

“It means everything to me,” Smart told USA Today. “I was shocked. But at the same time, I knew deep down that that was mine.” The Cécred and BeyGood student scholarships will cover Smart’s tuition at Beaver Beauty Academy, alleviating her financial concerns. Before applications opened, Beyoncé’s hairstylist and the lead Global stylist for Cécred, Neal Farinah, visited the academy along with Cécred’s Education Director, Dr. Kari Williams, to showcase products and engage with students. Smart included hair and makeup samples in her portfolio. “I just hit send and prayed for the best,” she said.

Post-graduation, Smart aims to become a licensed master cosmetologist and envisions creating a Black-focused beauty supply store. She envisions her business to reflect companies like Sephora and Ulta.



In April, BeyGood announced the winners, stating, “We’re dedicated to supporting hair stylists’ growth, as they’re crucial to our community…There’s a lot more GOOD to come!” Four other Beaver Beauty Academy students also received the BeyGood student scholarship: Christina Chatman, Curtissa Butts, Marcus Boatwright, and Sevaya Sayavong. The academy is one of five schools where Cécred and BeyGood established a scholarship program to assist with tuition and supplies.

BeyGOOD x CÉCRED went to Beaver Beauty Academy for hair education, among other things. https://t.co/sAWHVgoOTE pic.twitter.com/aXptwVr22n — I Choose Violence (@ourhermitage) March 14, 2024

The Cécred x BeyGood Fund, a $500,000 initiative, was introduced following Cécred’s February launch, according to BLACK ENTERPRISE. The fund distributed twenty-five $10,000 BeyGood student scholarships across five cosmetology schools, including Beaver Beauty Academy, and an equal number of grants to salon owners in need. In June, the second round of business grant winners was selected. Applications for these grants opened in May, further demonstrating the ongoing commitment of Cécred and the BeyGood student scholarship program to nurturing talent in the beauty industry.