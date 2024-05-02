Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Beyoncé’s Cécred x BeyGood Fund Launch 2nd Round Of Business Grants To Beauty Salons In Financial Need Beyoncé's Cécred x BeyGood Fund is ready to give five more salons grants to further their business.









Beyoncé’s Cécred x BeyGood Fund is staying true to its mission of fostering the next generation of hair care professionals with the launch of its second round of business grants.

On Wednesday, May 1, the fund reopened applications for its business grants initiative that awards five $10,000 grants to qualifying salon owners in financial need. It’s part of the fund’s annual $500,000 in donations to cosmetology school scholarships and salon business grants within the five chosen cities of Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, and New Jersey.

Last month, the first round of scholarship and business grant recipients were announced. Cécred x BeyGood gave out twenty-five $10,000 financial aid student scholarships across five cosmetology schools and twenty-five $10,000 grants to qualifying salon business owners.

Five students were selected from Beaver Beauty Academy in Atlanta, Trenz Beauty Academy in Chicago, Universal College of Beauty in Los Angeles, Franklin Institute in Houston, and Janas Cosmetology Academy in New Jersey. The five salons that received the $10k business grants include Kingdom Glam Beauty Depot in Atlanta, Amour Full Service Salon Inc. in Chicago, Knot’s Beauty Company LLC in Houston, Nela Beauty Salon LLC in Los Angeles, and The A Lifestyle in New Jersey.

“Hair Stylists (and aspiring stylists) are imperative to our community and we’re committed to supporting their growth,” BeyGOOD announced on Instagram.

“That’s why we’re awarding twenty-five $10,000 financial aid student scholarships across 5 cosmetology schools, and twenty-five $10,000 grants to qualifying salon business owners demonstrating financial need, enabling them to continue making an impact in their communities.”

Cécred’s financial acts of kindness with BeyGOOD follow the haircare line’s launch in February. It’s a first for Beyoncé who created the brand to continue her family’s legacy in the haircare industry.

“Hair has always been a very big part of our lives. Just as fashion saved our family, hair is how we made a living,” Ms. Tina Knowles told Essence.

“In the culture of Black folks, all the way from the beginning: If you could do some hair, you’ll never be broke,” she explains. “I told my kids that. My mama told me that. So it’s just our legacy, and this full-circle moment feels amazing.”

Since its release, Cécred has received rave reviews from people with all hair types. Video testimonials shared on social media show customer’s approval of the results.

Okay, the girls were asking to see a review from someone who has more mature locs. What do we think? https://t.co/fRSjpvgE8V pic.twitter.com/sEGs7U94Rt — k a r y. (@itsKARY_) April 24, 2024

RELATED CONTENT: Beyoncé Surprises Her 2-Year-Old Bestie With Flowers