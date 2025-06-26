Memphis Grizzlies Acquire Cedric Coward With No. 11 NBA Draft Pick

A surprise occurred at the 2025 NBA Draft when the Portland Trail Blazers selected Cedric Coward as the No. 11 pick, as the player wasn’t expected to be selected that high.

According to Pro Football & Sports Network, the basketball player, who recently played at Washington State, was immediately traded to the Memphis Grizzlies as the team just traded Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic. The move was unexpected, as Coward only played in six games at Washington State before becoming injured, effectively ending his collegiate career.

Coward was not projected to be selected in any mock drafts prior to the surprise move. He averaged 17.7 points, seven rebounds, 3.7 assists, while having 1.7 blocks per game before the injury sidelined him.

The Memphis Grizzlies newest player: Cedric Coward – 6’6” Averaged 17.7/7.0/3.7/1.7 at Washington State last season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZlXPd2y6Ti — EdeyMuse (@EdeyMuse) June 26, 2025

Coward’s path to the NBA is not typical and has surprised many. He started his collegiate career playing at a Division III school, Willamette University. During his first season, he averaged 19.5 points, 12 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game. He left the university to go play at Eastern Washington for two seasons, where he earned Big Sky First-Team honors.

CBS Sports insider Matt Norlander stated that Coward turned down the chance to make hundreds of thousands in NIL (name, likeness, and image) money when he decided to transfer to Washington State, instead of entertaining more lucrative offers from other schools.

“He transferred to Washington State, turning down hundreds of thousands of dollars in NIL money from high-major schools just to stay with his coaching staff, who got the Washington State job.”

Norlander also stated that “Coward is the best story in the 2025 NBA Draft. He has walked a path and done something that’s never happened in the history of the NBA.”

NBA.com reported that the Trail Blazers traded Coward to the Grizzlies in exchange for the team’s No. 16 pick, Yang Hansen, a 2028 first-round pick via Orlando, and two second-round picks.