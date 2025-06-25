Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Grant Hill Joins ‘NBA On NBC’ Squad As Analyst 'I’m incredibly excited to join NBC Sports as part of their NBA coverage. The NBA has been such a meaningful part of my life, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue sharing the game I love with fans across the country.'







NBA Hall of Famer Grant Hill has taken a role as a sports analyst for NBC Sports for the upcoming NBA season.

The network announced the hiring of the Detroit Pistons legend, who will be joining other NBA legends on the broadcast team later this year when the NBA season starts. NBC Sports previously announced the addition of game analysts Jamal Crawford and Reggie Miller, and studio analysts Carmelo Anthony and Vince Carter. For the first time, the legendary Michael Jordan will be a special contributor.

“I’m incredibly excited to join NBC Sports as part of their NBA coverage. The NBA has been such a meaningful part of my life, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue sharing the game I love with fans across the country. To be part of NBC’s return to the NBA — a network with such a rich basketball legacy — and its debut on Peacock is truly an honor. I can’t wait to get started this fall.”

Naismith Hall of Famer, 7-Time All-Star, and now NBA on NBC and Peacock Game Analyst. Welcome to the team, Grant Hill! pic.twitter.com/ysz27bt6ZO — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) June 24, 2025

Currently, Hill is USA Basketball’s managing director of the U.S. Men’s National Team, as well as a part-owner of the Atlanta Hawks and co-owner of MLS (Major League Soccer)’s Orlando City SC and NWSL (National Women’s Soccer League)’s Orlando Pride, and is also part of MLB (Major League Baseball)’s Baltimore Orioles’ ownership group.

Before embarking on an 18-year career in the NBA, Hill helped Duke University win two consecutive NCAA championships as a starter on the college squad. Although he never won an NBA championship, he was a seven-time NBA All-Star, a five-time All-NBA selection, NBA Co-Rookie of the Year in 1995, a gold medalist with Team USA at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, and a three-time NBA Sportsmanship Award winner.

He played with the Pistons, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, and Los Angeles Clippers before untying his sneakers for good. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018.

