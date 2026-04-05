Celebrate Easter Sunday With Black Church Traditions Old And New

In the Black community, Easter Sunday is more than a religious holiday.

While a time to honor the resurrection of Jesus Christ, according to Biblical accounts, Easter Sunday is also a gathering of culture, community, and faith within the Black church circles. The holiday serves as a time for Black Christians to put on their “Easter best” and celebrate with their families.

As Easter symbolizes hope, resilience, and a triumph over immense struggle, it has remained a revered holiday in Christianity and Black church tradition. Traditionally, before one heads to the Easter Egg Hunt, families gather at their churches to hear a sermon all about the victory of Jesus rising from the dead.

Churches often put on a special service to remark on Jesus’ biblically recorded resurrection, often performing reenactments of the story known across the world. With choirs singing classic gospel songs honoring Jesus’ life, the time is one of reflection and empowerment that all is possible through the religious figure’s sacrifice.

As for their attire, wearing one’s best church clothes to Easter service remains unchanged. Anticipated every year, Black churchgoers know the importance of dressing sharply for the occasion. Churchgoers often put on their finest suits, from pastels to bright colors, all to present their best selves during the esteemed holiday.

However, the tradition of wearing nice attire to Easter service goes back to the enslavement period. At a time when enslaved people and, later, sharecroppers often endured these livelihoods through immense faith, they took pride in wearing their best clothes before God. Many continued the act as a sign that they trusted their Lord to carry them to a better reality.

“As sharecroppers, we didn’t have a lot of means, but what we did have, we made sure that the clothes that we were going to wear were pressed and clean, and shoes well-shined and ready. It’s a matter of presenting yourself before God, as we saw it, and letting the Lord know that we are looking for something better in the year to come, and that tradition — it was carried over from slavery,” explained retired minister Hollis Booker during a 2025 interview with NPR.

As Black people gained freedom and evolved into their own church communities, so did their Easter traditions. After an enriching service, children fill their homemade Easter baskets, finding colorful plastic eggs often filled with candy, toys, or even money. Many families conclude the day with an Easter dinner, filling the table with soul food staples such as a baked ham and cornbread.

The multi-generational celebration, however, has grown with new traditions across the Black Christian community. While remaining true to the core message of Easter, some churches are taking a new approach to the holiday, amplifying Jesus’ service to humanity by fulfilling their own charitable missions.

“For us, it’s simple how we look at ministry: The message never changes because Jesus is the same yesterday, today, and forevermore, but our methods must change,” said Rev. James Jr. of New Macedonia Baptist Church in Washington, D.C., to Afro.

Rev. James and his congregation will participate in a Serving Saturday, a change from the traditional “Silent Saturday.” The church gathered across seven different sites to create a volunteer pool to help the community.

Another church has switched up its worship activities leading up to the big service, as Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship in Dallas hosted a “Kingdom Everywhere” day on Palm Sunday. As a method to build fellowship and connection at the church, Kingdom Everywhere encourages attendees to open their home for fellow members to break bread and discuss the word.

Other churches will expand their take on an Easter Service as well. Another will have more than a traditional sermon, including presentations, dances, and opportunities for families to take photos and remember the occasion for years to come.

As commemoration of Easter lives on, churches are remaining true to the religious and communal values surrounding the holiday while evolving the celebration for the next generation of believers.

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