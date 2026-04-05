Lifestyle by Ahsan Washington Things To Do On Easter Day That Are Nontraditional People are reconsidering their usual holiday practices







Culture shifts in the digital age have led many African Americans to approach Easter weekend differently than they may have in previous generations. People are reconsidering their usual holiday practices. Some combine religious observances with cultural elements, ancestral traditions and nightlife activities to form distinctive Easter celebrations.

Make no mistake about it, religious institutions will still be a thing. However, Black America continues to reshape culture and holidays into a multi-purpose events for celebration and communal affirmation.

New Orleans Gulf Coast Easter Weekend — New Orleans, Louisiana

The Black Tie Club of New Orleans Gulf Coast organizes an elegant Easter weekend event from April 3 to 5, in New Orleans, Louisiana. The three-day extravaganza includes cocktail events, a formal dinner and parade participation. The French Quarter will host the festivities at Café Sbisa along with other private locations. This distinctive event seeks to unite Black social culture with luxury nightlife and traditional elements within one of America’s most culturally vibrant Black cities.

Easter Sunday Worship & Community Activation — Washington, D.C.

On Easter Sunday, April 5, Historic Black churches including Metropolitan AME congregations will lead modernized Easter services in Washington, D.C. The services will include community outreach and family programming to show how Black churches are transforming their traditional practices to engage with their communities.

“Bullseye Black Market” — Stonecrest, Georgia

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest, Georgia, will organize the “Bullseye Black Market” event from April 3 to 5. The market will present more than 100 vendors together with community meal distributions. The event aims to unite faith with economic support and mutual aid to establish a direct support system for Black-owned businesses while serving community needs.

Easter At Albina Ministerial Alliance — Portland, Oregon

Portland Oregon hosts Easter celebrations through Albina Ministerial Alliance. The Albina Ministerial Alliance Coalition for Justice and Police Reform leads a multi-day Easter celebration in Portland Oregon. The community will participate in a Men’s Resurrection Breakfast along with an egg hunt and worship service. The Albina district of Portland will host the event between April 4 and 5 2026. The event takes place in one of Portland’s historic Black communities to combine spiritual observance with intergenerational community building.

Indiana Black Expo Elkhart Annual Egg Hunt — Elkhart, Indiana

The Indiana Black Expo Elkhart Annual Egg Hunt is a major Easter egg hunt event in Elkhart, Indiana, that gives out more than 20,000 eggs to families. The Indiana Black Expo – Elkhart Chapter organizes the event to create a secure family-focused Easter celebration for the Black community. The event will occur in Ben Barnes Park, on Easter Day.

Easter Weekend All-Star Comedy Jam — Charlotte, North Carolina

Blush CLT hosts this live comedy showcase which presents comedians who tour nationally. The 2026 Easter Weekend All-Star Comedy Jam event happens at 7:00 PM on April 3 at Blush CLT in Charlotte. The event is an alternative to conventional programming.

Bubbles With Brunch Adult Easter Hunt — Atlanta, Georgia

The curated adult Easter experience by radio personality GRIFF delivers an upscale social and nightlife environment. The event includes brunch service along with a red carpet and a competitive egg hunt. The event will occur on Sunday, April 5, at GRIFF’s Live Series in Atlanta. The event offers a new Easter experience specifically for young Black professionals.

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