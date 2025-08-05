Nationwide Black Business Month by Mary Spiller Celebrating Black-Owned Businesses In Charlotte During National Black Business Month Black-owned businesses are booming in Charlotte—and this August, they’re taking center stage as the city celebrates National Black Business Month with pride and powerful community impact.







As August ushers in National Black Business Month, entrepreneurs across Charlotte, North Carolina, are taking the opportunity to reflect on the significant role these businesses play in shaping the Queen City’s economy and culture.

As reported by WCNC, Kevin Kelley, owner of the popular Kitchen + Kocktails restaurant, sees the month as more than just a celebration—it’s a recognition of enduring contributions.

“August being Black Business Month is a fantastic thing, and I think so, because African Americans have played such an important part in the success of Charlotte and beyond,” Kelley said.

The impact of Black-owned enterprises extends nationwide. With more than 3.1 million Black-owned businesses across the U.S., these ventures are driving innovation, fueling economic growth, and creating spaces for professional and cultural empowerment.

For Oye Lola Diya, who works at fashion boutique Nyoni Couture, Black ownership means personal and professional fulfillment. “Black-owned businesses are important for people like myself because I have a space where I can really be truly, authentically ambitious and motivated, and they like that because it works for the business,” Diya shared.

Kelley echoed the importance of community building through business. “We make sure that we focus on the food, the drinks, but also the vibe too… we’ve been able to hire 100 people, we’ve been able to serve a substantial number of people as well, so this community means a lot to us,” he said.

The growth of Nyoni Couture exemplifies the rise of Black entrepreneurship beyond local roots. “This whole vision is created by a Black man and his name is Nyoni as well, and he’s been able to start here and expand,” Diya said. “To be able to start in Charlotte as a flagship store, have another store in Atlanta, have another store in Houston—these are popular locations where Black people are succeeding and they’re on the rise.”

For Kelley, Diya, and many others, honoring Black-owned businesses goes beyond August. It’s about long-term investment, cultural pride, and community advancement. “Highlighting businesses that African Americans have invested in, sacrificed for so that the entirety of Charlotte can be served, is a positive thing,” Kelley concluded.