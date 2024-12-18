Celebration Bowl Attendance Drops For Third Straight Year, But Television Ratings Up 37% Over 2023

Over the weekend, 36,823 attended the 2024 Crick Celebration Bowl in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where Jackson State University defeated South Carolina State, 28-7.

But, according to HBCU Gameday, attendance dropped for the third straight season. In 2023, 41,108 watched Florida A&M get by Howard University 30-26 in 2023. In 2022, a record-breaking 49,670 fans came out to see North Carolina Central University beat Jackson State in overtime, 41-34.

Analysts say the venue’s size, much bigger than the previous stadium, the Georgia Dome (which was destroyed in 2017), contributed to the drop in attendance. Higher ticket prices and changes in logistics also affected turnout.

If this game had been played in the Georgia Dome, it would have surpassed 2015’s attendance of 35,528.

After canceling the 2020 bowl because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the game returned in 2021 with nearly 50,000 fans in attendance. That number has been attributed to Jackson State’s involvement as Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders was the team’s head coach.

But there is good news. The Celebration Bowl soared in television ratings, HBCU Gameday reported. The game, televised by ABC, drew an average of 2.1 million viewers, a 37% increase over last year.

“This year’s success reaffirms the Celebration Bowl’s role as the premier showcase for HBCU football,” John T. Grant, executive director of the Celebration Bowl, told HBCU Gameday. “The decision to adjust the game’s timing was strategic, and it clearly paid off. We are excited about the momentum this creates as we continue to elevate HBCU athletics on a national platform.”

Timing also helped.

“Moving the 2024 Cricket Celebration Bowl one week earlier proved to be a successful gamble,” HBCU Gameday’s Steven J. Gaither observed. “The shift avoided direct competition with the expanded College Football Playoff, ensuring the game retained a primetime spotlight on ABC.”

RELATED CONTENT: Roscoe’s Chicken And Waffles Gets Backlash For Inflatable Donald Trump Doll Near Restaurant