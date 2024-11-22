Education by Kandiss Edwards Jackson State Leading HBCUs In Graduation Success Rates Jackson State University is leading HBCUs in student-athlete graduates.







According to the latest NCAA Graduation Success Rate (GSR) Report, Jackson State University is prioritizing the education of its student-athletes.

The HBCU boasts a cumulative 87% graduation rate amongst active student-athletes, making Jackson State University the highest-scoring HBCU on the report.

Four of Jackson’s teams received perfect scores, indicating that 100% of its eligible student-athletes graduated on time. Many other teams scored above 90%.

“Men’s tennis, women’s bowling, softball, and women’s tennis. The women’s basketball team finished at 95 percent, soccer at 93 percent, and volleyball at 92 percent for Jackson State,” HBCU Gameday reported.

Malone Silver, the assistant director for academics and compliance posted about the Jackson State Tigers’ success:

The Division of Athletics at Jackson State University overall Graduation Rate of 87% is the highest amongst all HBCUs in the country and is the third highest in the state of Mississippi according to the NCAA’s latest Graduation Success Rate Report!

The status of the graduation success rates have improved dramatically, increasing from 56% to 82% since 2002.

While Jackson State is celebrating its athletes’ success other institutions are letting go of its student-athletes.



BLACK ENTERPRISE recently reported on Mississippi Christian College’s name change and elimination of its football program.

On the cusp of the institution’s bicentennial the college chose to refocus on its religious mission. It is unclear how the elimination of the football team helps with the mission. What is clear is that many athletes will no longer be eligible for scholarships and will need to look for new institutions to employ their talents.

