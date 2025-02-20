News by Kandiss Edwards Black Celebrities Will Celebrate Black History Month At White House Black celebrities will join Trump in acknowledgement of Black History Month.







The Trump administration will recognize Black History Month, according to the Associated Press.

Black History Month, a tradition in the United States since its formal establishment in 1976, honors the contributions of Black Americans to the nation’s history and culture. There was initial uncertainty about whether the Trump administration would observe the month, which began on Feb. 1.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the administration’s plans to acknowledge the observance. Prominent Black supporters of President Trump, including Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, criminal justice reform advocate Alice Johnson, Alveda King (the niece of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.), and former football star Herschel Walker, are expected to make appearances.

An anonymous government source also revealed a list of Black performers slated to perform. Among them are artists Kodak Black, Lil Boosie, and Rod Wave.

Despite the official acknowledgment, there had been concerns about whether the White House would observe Black History Month, especially given the administration’s controversial stance on diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. Some citizens expressed doubts, citing the administration’s past rhetoric and actions that have been perceived as undermining efforts to promote racial equality.

Initially, when asked about the administration’s position on the observance, Leavitt offered a vague response.

“We will continue to celebrate American history and the contributions that all Americans, regardless of race, religious creed, or background, have made to our great country,” Leavitt stated.

This response left many wondering whether the administration would recognize Black History Month specifically or treat it more broadly as part of its larger celebration of American history. Grouping the unique contributions of Black Americans under the broad umbrella of “all Americans” seems dismissive to some.

It overlooks the historical and systemic barriers faced by the Black community, which have been essential to understanding their struggle and triumphs. The contributions of Black visionaries who overcame these obstacles were not simply additions to American history—they helped shape the nation in ways that were transformative for all. Acknowledging these specific contributions highlights not just the value but also the resilience and perseverance that have played a key role in enriching the American experience.

The announcement of planned events, including appearances by well-known Black figures and performances, now suggests a more direct acknowledgment of the month.

