Snoop Dogg Cites ‘Personal Reasons’ For Pausing Hall of Fame Induction

The 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame, which is taking place on June 15, 2023, won’t have the Doggfather, Snoop Dogg, attending this year, although he was scheduled to be inducted.

According to Billboard, the popular entertainer has withdrawn his induction into the Hall of Fame this year “for personal reasons.” He does intend to participate in the 2024 ceremony. Coincidentally, Snoop is not the only one who asked to be inducted at a later time; Sade Adu also withdrew from the 2023 induction.

It was previously reported that hip-hop legend Snoop, jazz songstress Sade, and “New Jack Swing” producer and singer Teddy Riley were among the 2023 inductees into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. They join global icon Gloria Estefan, Electric Light Orchestra’s Jeff Lynne, six-time Grammy-winning songwriter and producer Glen Ballard, and Grammy-winning songwriter Liz Rose for the 2023 induction.

It was reported that Tim Rice will be honored with the Johnny Mercer Award, the organization’s highest honor. Post Malone is slated to receive the Hal David Starlight Award, established “to honor gifted songwriters who are at an apex in their careers and are making a significant impact in the music industry via their original songs,” according to the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

A songwriter is eligible for induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame after the 20th anniversary of their first commercial release of a song. The 52nd annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Dinner will take place at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. Notable people who are expected to attend this year’s ceremony include Doug E. Fresh, Myles Frost, Heather Headley, Valerie Simpson, and Keith Sweat. They are scheduled to perform and/or present awards. Congratulations are in order for all of the 2023 inductees.