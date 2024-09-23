Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Celebrity Stylist Law Roach To Release ‘How To Build A Fashion Icon’ Self-Help Book With this new endeavor and other pursuits, Roach hopes to become a self-help mogul.







Law Roach will share his insights in fashion and styling to a larger audience when the self-proclaimed “image architect” releases his first self-help book on Oct. 1.

How to Build a Fashion Icon: Notes on Confidence from the World’s Only Image Architect introduces Roach’s journey and the knowledge he has garnered along the way. With this new endeavor, he hopes to become a self-help mogul.

“I wanted to do something where people who may never need me to dress them for a red carpet can have a piece of me at a price point that’s affordable,” he said in an interview with Time. “My career is in a very niche market, but this I can give to the people who love me who I may never get to meet.”

The book also explores his “notes on confidence” and believing in one’s skills and success. Roach, who became a household name for styling his muse, Zendaya, also spoke about their path and positive view of rejection.

“The best way to think about it is that nos are to protect you from things that weren’t supposed to be for you in the first place,” he shared. “When you see the positive, then they don’t seem so bad—you almost become grateful for them. If it’s something that I thought was really for me, there’s a yes somewhere. You just have to find the ways to get there. Zendaya and I started our fashion careers together.”

He added, “No one really knew her, and no one knew me, so no one wanted to loan us clothes. It forced me to be more creative and become a better stylist. I made the world smaller to get the things that I needed for her.”

For Roach, it is all about building a more inclusive fashion landscape. Already achieving mainstream success, he wants others like him to continue breaking barriers.

“The way I’ve moved the narrative when it comes to what a celebrity stylist looks like, it’s a more important piece of my legacy that will be remembered and talked about,” he explained. “Knowing that you belong in that room, that you deserve a seat at that table, it’s because we are just as talented as our white counterparts. My career is an example of how I really believe that I deserve to have my place in fashion, and so I made it happen.”

Alongside his book, Roach intends to launch a digital platform in November to make the fashion industry more accessible. Both ventures are promoting self-love and expression for everyone, in fashion and beyond.

“How to Build a Fashion Icon isn’t a fashion book. The fashion icon is you, and you can make yourself into your own icon—no matter what industry you are in.”