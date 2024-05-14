Law Roach Name-Drops Designers That Wouldn’t Style Zendaya

Law Roach revealed what designers he and muse Zendaya will not work with. The stylist exposed the fashion houses that refused to style the actress early in her career.

Roach shared the details in a new interview with The Cutting Room Floor podcast. He relayed how some high-profile clothing brands would decline the opportunity to dress the young star. He claimed the “big five” companies thought Zendaya was too “green” in Hollywood to receive outfits.

“I would write the big five,” said Roach, as reported by Variety. “I would write Saint Laurent, Chanel, Gucci, Valentino, Dior, and they would all say, ‘No, try again next year. She’s too green. She’s not on our calendar.”

Zendaya rose to fame following her starring role in HBO’s Euphoria. Since then, her meteoric rise in Hollywood and fashion led to two Emmy wins for Best Actress and a co-chair position at this year’s Met Gala.

Roach continued, “I still have the receipts. By the time she got to [the cover of] American Vogue [in 2017], she still had never worn any of those designers. She still hasn’t.”

While she has not donned any of those brands’ looks on the red carpet, she has worn them at photo shoots. However, Roach thinks she will steer clear of making her carpet debut with them for a while. According to the famed stylist, one “no” is enough.

“She still has never worn Dior on a carpet. She still has never worn Chanel on a carpet…still never worn Gucci on a carpet — any press, any appearance, never. Never,” explained the 45-year-old. “The first time she wore Valentino in public is when she had a contract…When I said, ‘If you say no, it’ll be a no forever,’ that rang true for a long, long time.”

Despite the hard stance, Zendaya and Roach continue to make waves in fashion. The duo are also rising in their respective careers as they push out new looks together. While Roach has styled Zendaya during her newest films’, Dune and Challengers, press tours, he also will co-host E!’s OMG Fashun with Julia Fox. The fashion competitive series debuted on May 6.

