T-Pain Partners With Lipton Iced Tea For New Digital Series

Grammy Award-winning rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer T-Pain is determined to live life on his terms, in his way, and the result has been happiness. The music industry veteran has experienced his share of success throughout the years. T-Pain now understands success should come at his pace and on his terms.

BLACK ENTERPRISE had the chance to talk with T-Pain about his growth within the music industry, an all-new Lipton Iced Tea campaign, and advice for artists pursuing a dream in the recording business.

To show how sweet life can be when we take time for the ones we love, multi-award-winning hitmaker T-Pain has teamed up with Lipton Iced Tea to star in a digital content series called “Have Some Tea with Cousin T” as the titular character.

“I like to think of this as a new-age Family Matters. It is about family and enjoying one another again. We have recently gone through a long period disconnected from family and friends. Lipton Iced Tea was a part of my life growing up in the South, and tea is synonymous with the South, so the connection makes sense, said Grammy-Award Winner T-Pain.”

The mini-episodic series follows Cousin T as he brings the tea and the laughs to his family while showcasing his different “personali-teas” alongside delicious Lipton Iced Tea offerings:

Southern Sweet Tea when he’s feeling helpful,

Georgia Peach Tea when he wants to turn up and

Green Tea when he needs to focus and tune in

Cousin T will also show the family how some of the tastiest summertime meals go best with their favorite Lipton Iced Teas, including BBQ ribs with Georgia Peach Tea.

“The Lipton Iced Tea offerings are truly representative of who I am and the space I’m occupying creatively, professionally, and personally, says T-Pain. “I am doing everything organically. I’m not letting the numbers run my life. I’m not letting the status run my life. I’m just letting things happen and fall into place.”

Community outreach has always been a priority for T-Pain, and we can expect the same in this campaign. In partnership with Pepsi Stronger Together, PepsiCo’s series of tailored community grassroots-based programs, Lipton and T-Pain will award six local restaurants with a $5,000 grant donation each, $30,000 in total, for restoration and support following last year’s hardships faced by the foodservice community.

T-Pain states, “it is not about how much you are doing; life is truly about what you are doing with the time that you have. Make sure you are getting the rest you need both mentally and physically. When you are awake, do something meaningful and with purpose and passion.”

Fans have two ways to enter for a chance to win: text GRILLWITHT to 99888. To learn more about the Lipton Iced T campaign and read the contest’s official rules, visit GrillWithT.com.