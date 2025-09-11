Former DEI Exec, Celeste Warren, Launches Consulting Firm As New Book Reveals ‘The Truth About Equity’

Celeste Warren, a leading voice for diversity within the global corporate sector, has announced the double-launch of her consulting firm and The Truth About Equity book.

Celeste Warren Consulting LLC will fuel efforts on behalf of corporations to bolster their diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. Under the mission of amplifying systemic change through equitable and transformative representation, the consulting firm hopes to champion these efforts amid a political push away from diversity.

With decades of expertise as a global diversity leader, Warren has seen the challenges and successes of spearheading DEI efforts for organizations of all sizes. While under a new political ecosystem, Warren remains a pioneer for this cause that ensures all can thrive in the workplace, leading to better productivity and efficiency.

“Diversity, equity, and inclusion have the ability to transform culture, drive business results, and improve lives around the world,” wrote Warren on her website. “When people feel valued and empowered, they are able to innovate and make amazing things happen.”

The former Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer at Merck offers four core services to clients, believing in the lucrative power of DEI investment. Warren’s team creates customized, evidence-based strategies that incorporate DEI frameworks into any organization’s overarching goals.

Another service implements training programs that educate professionals on actionable ways to promote inclusivity in the workplace. Additional features include speaking engagements and counseling by DEI professionals that address challenges while supporting the organizations, fostering equitable dynamics from the ground up.

Alongside her Celeste Warren Consulting LLC, the esteemed leader has released a new book, The Truth About Equity. Her second book details the journey to build sustainable DEI practices, no matter the organization. Warren’s work highlights the obstacles that may arise as companies incorporate these efforts into their workflow, while promoting long-term solutions that lead to greater success and opportunities.

“Through unflinching personal stories and real-world examples from boardrooms, classrooms, and communities, Warren dismantles the myths, exposes the systematic barriers, and offers a practical, actionable path forward for anyone in a position of leadership or influence,” detailed the author.

Her latest ventures come at a time when many corporations have taken a step back from DEI endeavors, many of which have entirely shut down departments and programming. However, Warren seeks to challenge this new mindset and reality, refocusing attention on the original mission of DEI. Now, she will continue her professional passion to drive belonging, support, and prosperity at work and beyond.

