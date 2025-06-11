Arts and Culture by Keka Araújo Elevating Your Excellence: The Unyielding Vision Of Pastor Jamal Bryant In The Fight For Economic And Civic Justice Bryant is a beacon of relentless advocacy, a visionary leader whose unflinching dedication to justice consistently transforms challenges into opportunities for empowerment.







In an era often characterized by corporate recalibrations and political polarization, the commanding voice of Pastor Jamal Harrison Bryant stands as a formidable force, meticulously orchestrating movements designed to hold major corporations accountable and galvanize the Black electorate.

As the esteemed Senior Pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, Bryant has championed spiritual upliftment and consistently demonstrated a profound commitment to social and economic justice, positioning himself as a true maverick for change who stands firmly on principle.

Indeed, Bryant is a beacon of relentless advocacy and a visionary leader whose unflinching dedication to justice consistently transforms challenges into opportunities for empowerment. With every impassioned sermon and every strategic call to action, he redefines the modern pulpit, moving beyond traditional religious confines to powerfully champion economic fairness and civic participation.

His intellectual prowess, undeniable charisma, and deep empathy allow him to connect with diverse audiences, galvanizing communities to demand accountability and forge a path toward true equity.

He is not merely a pastor but a pivotal architect of progress, an unyielding voice for the voiceless, and an enduring testament to the power of principled leadership in the fight for a more just society.

Bryant’s recent endeavors underscore his unwavering dedication to justice, particularly his assertive stance against the perceived erosion of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives within corporate America. His call to action began with a strategic boycott of Target, ignited by the retail giant’s decision to scale back programs aimed at supporting Black employees and fostering partnerships with Black-owned businesses.

This initial protest, initiated as a 40-day “fast” during Lent, swiftly evolved into a full-fledged, sustained boycott, sending an unequivocal message that corporate values must align with the communities they serve.

The strategic shift to Target was not arbitrary. Bryant believes the company had “betrayed and walked away from our community,” as he articulated in an exclusive interview with USA TODAY. “We’re done with Target, and then our next focus will be around Dollar General.”

This transition highlights Bryant’s methodical approach, which impacts sales and leverages collective consumer power to demand corporate responsibility.

Dr. Bryant was born in Boston, Massachusetts, in 1971. However, the theological leader proudly admits that Baltimore, Maryland, raised him.

Drawing from a compelling personal journey—from being kicked out of two high schools to becoming the first person ever admitted into Morehouse College with a GED and holding degrees from Duke University and Oxford—he brings three decades of experience as a civil rights activist and community leader.

In this multifaceted space, he generously shares sermons, reflections, teachings, and stories that chronicle his past and critically inform a collective future. He invites Christians and non-Christians alike to sign up for his daily inspirations, short, powerful messages designed to offer peace, ground in faith, and spark inspiration, underscoring his belief in God’s word to reveal, repair, and restore.

Beyond corporate accountability, Pastor Bryant is a formidable force in civic engagement, leveraging the historic power of the Black church to mobilize voters and drive change. He recently spearheaded Project 5-5-5, an ambitious initiative launched in Atlanta at The Carter Center.

This project is a direct counter-narrative to what Bryant describes as the “conservative, far-right Republican agenda Project 2025,” designed to trouble its objectives and significantly bolster voter turnout across Georgia.

The kickoff event for Project 5-5-5 brought together a powerful coalition of national organizations and influential public advocates, including Mayor Jazzmin Cobble of Stonecrest, Esq., Mo Ivory, and Congressman Hank Johnson. Key partners, such as the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, 100 Black Men of DeKalb, and Divine Nine fraternities and sororities like Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and Sigma Gamma Rho, coalesced to support the collective mission.

The resounding message, articulated by Yatonya Oliver of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., was that “Getting into ‘good trouble’ is not a solo event,” emphasizing the collective action required to “get folks out to vote to save democracy.”

In an interview with BLACK ENTERPRISE, Dr. Bryant elaborated on the genesis and objectives of Project 5-5-5. He stressed the urgent need to mobilize the Black community, particularly a younger demographic that expresses disillusionment with the electoral process.

Bryant highlighted a critical shift from mere voter turnout to voter education, advocating for an informed electorate that votes on “policy, not personality.”

This educational blueprint aimed to equip Divine Nine organizations, faith-based groups, civic entities, and grassroots movements with speaking points and strategies for engagement in everyday spaces, from barbershops to fraternity meetings.

The strategic timeline for Project 5-5-5 included a major statewide voter registration drive on Oct. 5, leveraging the collective strength of partnering entities, culminating in a robust turnout effort on Election Day, Nov. 5.

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, under Bryant’s leadership, committed to registering 2,000 Black men, identified as the largest unpolled demographic within the Black community. The church deployed a fleet of vehicles to senior centers and college campuses, providing crucial education on the significance of Project 5-5-5 and the importance of voting.

Bryant’s influence extends to digital platforms, where he continues disseminating his message. His podcast, Let’s Be Clear, serves as a vital channel for informing his audience about ongoing initiatives, including the boycotts of Target and Dollar General.

The pastor further elaborated on our perceived notions of friendship and invites “to the cookout,” which left us with a false sense of how companies actually saw us.

“Take a moment and catch up on the latest episode of Jamal Bryant podcast: Let’s be clear on YouTube. I want you to know everything that’s going on with @target and @dollargeneral ….. knowledge is power! This Thursday @rpcoalition @revjjackson and I are demonstrating outside of Target outside,” Bryant captioned on the Instagram post.

His call to action, exemplified by a planned demonstration outside Target alongside Rev. Jesse Jackson and the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, underscores his belief that “knowledge is power” and collective action is paramount.

