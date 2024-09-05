News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Hoodies, Cell Phones, All-Black Clothing, Among Banned Items At Schools Nationwide Kids who plan to use their cell phones are in for a rude awakening this school year.







A new school year has brought forth new bans at educational facilities nationwide.

CNN reports that the new sweep of banned items includes cell phones, hoodies, all-black clothing, and even removing mirrors from school bathrooms. Rules vary by state and school district. However, many welcome students back to school with new bans and dress code restrictions to improve safety and student engagement.

Many officials cite concerns for students’ physical or mental well-being as the rationale behind the new standards. Many teachers also have issues with students using their cell phones during class.

A June report by the Pew Research Center highlights that 72% of U.S. high school teachers say cell phone distraction is “a major problem in the classroom.” As a result, about a quarter of states have laws that restrict device use in schools or that recommend or encourage limiting it.

New bans against cell phones and other smart devices come with every new school year. Fort Wayne Community Schools in Indiana bans students from using any device or accessory that allows a user to access the internet during school hours.

Upon returning to school, students are given a Yondr pouch—a fabric bag no bigger than the average smartphone—that they bring to school each day to lock their cell phones and smart devices. At the same time, Fort Wayne has found a solution for its 28,000 students; New York City Public Schools and Los Angeles Unified School District are weighing how to handle the cell phone issue.

In New York City, hundreds of principals have asked New York City Public Schools Chancellor David Banks to “take the phones,” he says. However, some parents demand to stay in touch with their children in an emergency.

Dress codes are also being enforced nationwide. Bessemer City High School in Alabama banned open-toe slide sandals, hooded sweatshirts, and even Crocs or foam clogs. Students who are caught wearing any of these items could face suspension.

Students can’t wear tights, hats, sunglasses, bubble slide shoes, headbands, bonnets or bandannas, midriff shorts and shirts, tight-fitting bodycon dresses, shirts and skirts, and jeans with holes above the knees.

“This policy is a dress code to help foster a sense of community and reduce distractions, allowing students to focus on their studies,” the school stated on Facebook in July.

Charles Middle School in El Paso, Texas, placed a ban on all-black clothing this school year due to it being associated with mental health issues like depression.

“These changes include substituting color options for students, mandating safe footwear, and eliminating sweatshirts with hoods and pockets to reduce opportunities for hiding, using, and distributing prohibited items,” El Paso Independent School District spokesperson Liza M. Rodriguez said.

Some schools have removed bathroom mirrors to prevent meetups they learned were happening between students. Administrators in Alabama’s Alamance-Burlington School System removed mirrors in the girls’ bathrooms after they noticed middle school students taking more frequent bathroom breaks where up to 15 students would use the restroom at once.

The bathrooms “became a meetup place, and I think that they were seeing that some of the reasons were because they were making videos and things like that, while they were in the bathroom, in front of the mirror,” district spokesperson Emily-Lynn Adkins.

More bans could be on the way as more school administrators look for ways to improve student engagement and safety.

