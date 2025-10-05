News by Kandiss Edwards CEO OF e.l.f. Beauty Says ‘Diversity Is Key’ To Brand’s Success Tarang Amin e.l.f. Beauty CEO is reaffirming his company’s dedication to diversity, equity, and inclusion.







Tarang Amin, e.l.f. Beauty CEO, is reaffirming his company’s dedication to diversity, equity, and inclusion practices.

As the Trump administration continues to target “radical DEI policies,” Amin is speaking out about the effectiveness of a diverse workforce. In a recent CNN interview, Amin dismissed the criticism as “rhetoric without the actual facts” and said inclusion is a foundational pillar in the growth of his company over 21 years.

“We serve a community that’s incredibly diverse, and our team reflects that,” Amin said. “Our diversity is a key competitive advantage in terms of our results.”

The CEO added that e.l.f.’s approach is business-driven, designed to reach a broader customer base and ensure the brand mirrors its audience.

"There's a lot of rhetoric without the actual facts."



Tarang Amin, CEO of e.l.f Beauty, defies #Trump's war on DEI and reveals data that he says shows the company's commitment to diversity and inclusion is paying off.#OutFrontCNN #News #DEI pic.twitter.com/Qs5XN6koRz — Erin Burnett OutFront (@OutFrontCNN) October 3, 2025

The comments came days after Trump criticized corporations that maintain DEI programs. Trump says DEI “divides Americans” and “undermines merit-based performance.”

Headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f. Beauty has become one of the fastest-growing mass-market cosmetics companies in the United States. Forbes reports that e.l.f. Beauty employee demographics consist of “74% women, over 40% diverse, and over 72% millennial and Gen Z.” It also collaborates with organizations that promote career pathways for underrepresented communities in marketing, technology, and product design.

Amin told CNN that diversity is not a political stance but a reflection of who the company serves. “We’re proud to stand for inclusion,” he said. “It’s not new for us. It’s part of our DNA.”

Many correlate e.l.f. Beauty’s stance and inclusive branding has an aid in its recent performance. The company’s net sales grew 22 percent last fiscal year, outpacing other major beauty firms. e.l.f. Beauty experienced nine months of consecutive growth in the last quarter of 2024 and grew revenue by 40% to $980.9 million. The company’s success earned it recognition among Fast Company’s “Most Innovative Companies” for 2025.

Amin said that e.l.f. will continue investing in programs that reflect its consumer base. “We’ve built a brand that’s accessible, affordable and authentic,” he said. “That’s what drives our success.”

RELATED CONTENT: The Fearless Fund Re-Emerges After Anti-DEI Settlement And Goes Global