News by Jameelah Mullen Steven Baker Resigns As Little Rock Airport Executive Director Amid DEI Rollbacks Steven Barker served in the role for just over a year.







Steven Baker has stepped down from his role as Executive Director of The Bill & Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock, Arkansas (LIT).

Shane Carter, Director of Public Affairs & Governmental Relations at LIT, confirmed Baker’s resignation on September 23. Before his resignation, Baker had been placed on paid administrative leave by the Little Rock Municipal Airport earlier this month.

“The Little Rock Municipal Airport Commission has placed Executive Director Steven C. Baker on paid administrative leave,” The commission noted in a statement obtained by TH11 News. “As this is an ongoing personnel matter, we cannot provide further comment at this time. The Commission has appointed David Tipton, the airport’s chief financial officer, to serve as acting executive director. The Commission has full confidence in David’s leadership to fulfill all required duties and ensure that day-to-day operations continue without interruption.”

According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Baker’s suspension followed a disagreement with the commission’s chair, Patrick Schueck, over changes implemented by the Trump administration for airports that receive federal grant money, including the removal of DEI programs.

Airport officials confirmed that David Tipton will stay on as interim executive director after Baker’s resignation. The commission also approved a seven percent increase in Tipton’s salary while he serves in the interim position.

The airport commission noted that it will pay Baker his salary through Oct. 5. As part of his severance pay, the airport commission has agreed to pay Baker one year of his annual base pay, $286,000, and the cash equivalent of health insurance for one year, which amounts to about $8,200, KARK reported.

The commission appointed Baker as executive director in June of last year, following the death of former director Bryan Malinowski, who died from injuries sustained during a shootout with federal agents four months earlier.

Before his role at Clinton National Airport, Baker worked at the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, where he oversaw procurement, risk management, and administrative services at both Washington Dulles International Airport and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. He also served as general deputy manager at Hartsfield-Jackson airport and as deputy aviation director for the Miami-Dade Aviation Department.

