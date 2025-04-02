Women by Stacy Jackson CEO Taelor Salmon Encourages Wealth Building For Minority Women Entrepreneurs The TJS Group CEO encourages minority business empires to consider working with federal agencies for longevity and stability.







As National Financial Literacy Month begins, TJS Group CEO Taelor Salmon is drawing from her own expertise as an entrepreneur and investor to empower minority women business owners to strive for financial freedom and build generational wealth.

As founder of the government contracting firm, Salmon has become an advocate for increasing opportunities for underrepresented entrepreneurs in industries like federal contracting, real estate investing, development, and IT security, and even though the path may feel daunting and unattainable for many women, she said in a press release, that “it all starts with knowledge.”

After years of running her minority-owned business, she now empowers minority women entrepreneurs to scale their businesses by leveraging government contracts and investing in real estate to build community and family wealth. Salmon has committed to her role as a mentor for clients seeking to navigate various sectors and grow financially.

“Financial freedom begins with identifying a need—one that creates short-term revenue and fuels long-term investments, ultimately building lasting wealth,” said Salmon. “I feel a responsibility to share my journey, shaped by the wisdom passed down from generations before me. Financial freedom comes from not only doing the work but also focusing on the need, the impact, and the value we create. Beyond that, oral tradition and shared knowledge are the keys to sustaining financial freedom and generational wealth. Knowledge is power, and I’m excited to share the insights, strategies, and lessons that have shaped my success.”

The entrepreneur told AFRO American Newspapers in January that business owners should consider government contracts because they provide longevity and stability. Her advice for minority business enterprises is to familiarize themselves and build relationships with government agencies, foster connections with the Small Business Administration, and network with peers in the procurement landscape.

Last April, Salmon was invited by the Urban Professionals Community to share insights on federal contracting and business growth. Key points during her discussion covered the importance of using certifications to differentiate a business, creating a capability statement and presenting your “why,” and using partnerships to get in the door.

Expanding business ventures and mentorship have come as a result of Salmon’s keen eye for identifying opportunities. According to her website, her commitment to innovation and impact has allowed her to scale businesses and build sustainable investments effectively. Salmon is an advocate for the National Fair Housing in Washington, D.C., an organization that helps individuals invest in real estate and build wealth. In February, TJS Group announced its latest federal contract providing project scheduler support to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in the Seattle District. The contract supports project managers with project development, maintenance and optimization, data quality, budget tracking, and new scheduled training.

