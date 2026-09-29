THE OSCARS® - The 91st Oscars® broadcasts live on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre® at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood and will be televised live on The Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Television Network at 8:00 p.m. EST/5:00 p.m. PST. (Eric McCandless via Getty Images) Taylor Simone Ledward, CHADWICK BOSEMAN Celebrity News by Selena Hill Chadwick Boseman’s Widow Reveals $1.7M In Family Payouts Amid Estate Dispute New court filings reveal more than $1.7 million in payments to Chadwick Boseman’s parents as his widow faces scrutiny over his estate







The financial details surrounding Chadwick Boseman’s estate are back in the spotlight amid a renewed disagreement among family members over how his assets are being handled.

Taylor Simone Ledward Boseman, Boseman’s widow and the administrator of his estate, is pushing back against a petition filed by his brothers, Derrick and Kevin Boseman, who are seeking to have her removed from that role. In new court filings obtained by TMZ, she revealed that more than $1.7 million in payments were made to the late actor’s parents. According to the documents, Ledward Boseman says she has paid Chadwick’s parents, Carolyn and Leroy Boseman, more than $1.7 million since 2022. The payments reportedly include $1.5 million in May 2023, $260,000 later that year, and slightly more than $4,000 in December 2024. She also says she provided $300,000 of her own money to Derrick Boseman’s children.

A Court Order Established How Boseman’s Estate Would Be Divided

At the heart of the dispute is more than $3.8 million in estate assets that Derrick and Kevin Boseman allege have not been distributed. A 2022 court order divided the estate 50%-25%-25% among Ledward Boseman and Chadwick’s parents. Ledward Boseman disputes the brothers’ characterization of her management of the estate. Meanwhile, her attorney, Adam Streisand, described their petition as a “public-relations stunt to smear her in the tabloid press,” reports Yahoo. Ledward Boseman has also pointed to efforts to preserve and expand Chadwick’s creative legacy, including launching the Chadwick Boseman Foundation for the Arts and the licensing of his play Deep Azure at Shakespeare’s Globe in London.

The Black Panther star died in August 2020 at the age of 43 from complications of colon cancer after keeping his diagnosis private for four years. He died without a will, leaving his estate subject to court oversight. A separate filing in July resulted in a Los Angeles judge appointing attorney Jason Rubin to assist with oversight of the estate.

The case highlights a crucial estate-planning lesson for entertainers, entrepreneurs, and other high-net-worth individuals: wealth can become significantly more complicated to manage when succession plans are unclear.

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