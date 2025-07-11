Women by Kandiss Edwards Chaka Khan Did A ‘Sweet Thing’ At Her Granddaughter’s Wedding Chaka Khan took a break from her iconic 'Queen's Tour' to participate in her granddaughter's wedding as a flower girl.







Chaka Khan, an iconic singer and family woman, shared a heartwarming, intimate moment with fans.

The singer revealed via Instagram that she was the honorary flower girl at her granddaughter, Daija Jade Holland’s, wedding. Khan walked down the aisle in a white gown adorned with golden patterns, alongside a young ring bearer. The Chaka Khan and Rufus singer’s Instagram celebrated the sweet gesture with a caption acknowledging the moment.

“A beautiful family moment worth celebrating 💐💜Chaka Khan’s granddaughter, Daija Jade, recently tied the knot — and Chaka was right there to witness the joy, love, and magic of the day. Even more special? Chaka stepped into the role of honorary flower girl for the ceremony. Congratulations to the radiant newlyweds!” the caption read.

Chaka Khan’s connection with Daija Jade is particularly meaningful. The I’m Every Woman crooner gained custody of her granddaughter when Daija was just nine years old. Also, the grandma and granddaughter duo share a birthday, making their bond even more unique.

Khan has often spoken candidly about this experience, stating that raising Daija later in life felt “meant to be,” as it allowed her to be a more effective and present mother figure than she had been in her earlier years. Over the years, the two-time divorcee and teen mom has admitted to struggling with drug usage. Furthermore, she spent years working in the demanding entertainment industry.

“There’s a lot of things I missed as a young mom, because I was too busy growing up myself,” Khan told The Guardian in 2017. “I’m better at it now. I adopted my granddaughter — my son’s daughter — when she was nine. She’s just turned 16. Becoming a mother again later in life was meant to be.”

While taking time to fulfill grandma and flower girl duties, Khan is also on a national tour. The “Sweet Thing” singer is allowing fans to experience her greatness live. Those interested will have several opportunities to see her on tour in late 2025. She is scheduled to perform across various cities in the United States as part of The Queens: 4 Legends 1 Stage tour, which also features Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, and Stephanie Mills.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

September 19 2025: Greensboro NC at First Horizon Coliseum

September 20 2025: Atlanta GA at State Farm Arena

September 21 2025: Memphis TN at FedExForum

September 25 2025: Newark NJ at Prudential Center

September 27 2025: Milwaukee WI at Fiserv Forum

September 28 2025: Detroit MI at Little Caesars Arena

October 3 2025: Washington DC at Capital One Arena

October 4 2025: Atlantic City NJ at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

October 5 2025: Cleveland OH at Rocket Arena

For more information about Chaka Khan’s tour dates and to purchase tickets, you can visit her official website, Live Nation, and Ticketmaster.

