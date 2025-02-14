News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Musician Surprised With Live Valentine’s Day Wedding On ‘Good Morning America’ A musician received the surprise of a lifetime with a live proposal and Valentine’s Day wedding on "Good Morning America."







A musician received the surprise of a lifetime when her partner proposed live on national television, just moments before their spontaneous wedding on Good Morning America.

Chaseedaw Giles was in Times Square with her partner, Daniel Alexandre, when he surprised her with a live proposal on Good Morning America. Thanks to the national morning show, the engaged pair skipped the wedding planning phase by tying the knot on live television moments after Giles said yes.

A musician played the harp as Giles walked down the aisle in a gorgeous white wedding gown she was able to select moments after getting engaged. The crowd made sounds of awe while watching the beautiful bride walk down the aisle.

Boston natives Giles and Alexandre, who met while pursuing their music careers in Los Angeles, had their wedding officiated by GMA‘s own Sam Champion. Their ceremony was attended by members of the GMA family, including Michael Strahan, Ginger Zee, Rebecca Jarvis, and Gio Benitez, along with their loved ones, who surprised the couple by joining the celebration.

“Is my mom here?” Giles asked Strahan when she entered the room.

She shared how she was under the impression that they were just doing a photoshoot and had no idea Alexandre would propose and surprise her with a wedding. Giles cried tears of joy when she was surprised by her family member’s attendance at the impromptu wedding.

A short video was made to share Giles and Alexandre’s beautiful love story, which began in July 2022 and led to the formation of their band, Black From Home. Giles friends and family were all in on the surprise as they spoke with GMA about the couple’s romantic tale. Her happy tears flowed as Alexandre read his vows, which included promises of “being yours and yours alone.”

Montell Jordan took the surprise even further with a live performance for the newly married couple and their family and friends, who danced along to the music. Following their wedding, Giles and Alexandre received a surprise honeymoon trip to the Cayman Islands, courtesy of Grand Cayman Villas and Condos and Nocturne Villas.

