Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Chaka Khan Brings Her Iconic Life Story To The Stage With ‘I’m Every Woman’ Musical Chaka Khan is sharing her untold life story in the new musical "I'm Every Woman."







Chaka Khan is set to bring her triumphant life story to the stage in the I’m Every Woman musical, tracing her journey from humble beginnings on Chicago’s South Side to becoming the legendary “Queen of Funk.”

Set to premiere in London at Hackney Empire from March 20–25, the musical tells the powerful life story of global superstar Chaka Khan, Broadway World reported. For the first time ever, fans will get to see the global superstar bring her journey to the stage, exploring her civil rights activism and battles within the music industry, as well as her struggles with addiction and the challenges of motherhood. At its heart, the production celebrates resilience, purpose, and the woman behind the legend.

Multi-platinum recording artist and award-winning actress Alexandra Burke, known for The X Factor, Sister Act, The Bodyguard, and Curfew, will portray Chaka Khan at Hackney Empire, as well as in Coventry and Eastbourne. The role marks a full-circle moment for Burke, who famously performed a Chaka Khan song during her television debut.

“Almost 17 years ago, with my late mother by my side, I sang Chaka for my very first non-televised audition for The X Factor,” she said in a statement. “To think that all these years later I’ve been given the opportunity to play the superstar that is Chaka Khan in the West End would have been simply unimaginable for me back then. Thank you, Mama, for all your love and guidance as I was growing up. You are in my thoughts every day, and I’ll be lovingly looking up to you every single show. This truly is a dream role for me, my first originating, and I’m still pinching myself, wondering if I’m dreaming!”

Burke will be joined by a star-studded cast including Jordan Frazier (Hamilton) as alternate Chaka Khan; Paige Peddie (The Lion King) as Taka Boom; Chanice Alexander-Burnett (Les Misérables) as Tammy Michelle/Paulette McWilliams; and Charlotte St Croix (TINA – The Tina Turner Musical) as Milini Khan/Whitney Houston.

Additional cast members include Maryla Abraham (Coming to England) as Sandra Stevens, Chrissie Bhima (TINA – The Tina Turner Musical) as Marie Stevens, Sophie Earl (Lizard Boy) as Joni Mitchell, Duane-Lamonte O’Garro (Kinky Boots) as Hassan Khan/Luther Vandross, Miles Anthony Daley (The Drifter’s Girl) as Richard Holland/Prince, and Teddy Wills (Get Up Stand Up!) portraying Fred Hampton, Miles Davis, and Grandmaster Melle Mel.

The cast also features Chris Breistein (An Officer and a Gentleman) as Steve Winwood, Samuel Sarpong-Broni (TINA – The Tina Turner Musical) as Charles Stevens/Yoruba Priest/Stevie Wonder, and Peter Houston (Hamilton) as Bob Monaco.

The production features a book by Nia T. Hill, is directed by Racky Plews, and has choreography by Ebony Clarke. Alongside telling the story of Chaka Khan’s life and career, the musical includes many of her biggest hits, such as “I Feel for You,” “Tell Me Something Good,” “Ain’t Nobody,” “Sweet Thing,” “Higher Love,” “Through the Fire,” and the title track “I’m Every Woman.”

The story also touches on her encounters with artists, including Joni Mitchell, Prince, Stevie Wonder, Whitney Houston, and Robert Palmer. The musical offers a soulful journey through Chaka Khan’s legendary catalog and the powerful story behind her remarkable life.

“Of course, we know and love the classics, ‘I’m Every Woman,’ ‘Ain’t Nobody,’ and ‘I Feel For You,’ but I encourage you to dive deep into her incredible solo and Rufus catalogue, it’s timeless and iconic just like the legend herself,” Burke said.

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