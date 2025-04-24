News by Kandiss Edwards Tyler Chambers, A White Florida Man, Threatens To Shoot 9-Year-Old For Ringing His Doorbell Tyler Chambers threaten to shoot 9-year old Black girl claiming she was attempting to break in his home.







Tyler Chambers, a white Florida man, is under investigation after posting a violent threat on social media. The threat was directed at a 9-year-old Black girl who was selling candy door-to-door.

Chambers, a resident of Riverview, shared doorbell camera footage of the child, identified as Sincere, on a community Facebook group.

He captioned the profanity-laden threat, “You’re lucky we weren’t home to shoot your a— dumb b—.”

Following widespread outrage, Chambers deleted his social media accounts.

The incident occurred on April 14 when Sincere and her 11-year-old cousin were canvassing their neighborhood to raise money by selling candy and toys.

The video of the 2024 incident is circulating on social media. Sincere is seen ringing Chamber’s doorbell with a bag in her hand. The 9-year-old waits patiently, presumably with candy in hand.

Chambers claims the young girl was a decoy for a break-in, and others were surrounding his home at the time she appeared.

The would-be assaulter released footage of Sincere at the front door. However, he did not post evidence corroborating the claim of a potential break-in.

‘I saw that on my camera and have a wife and a seven-month-old at home, which I will protect as you would. I was hot when I posted it, which is why I deleted it. I could have handled it a lot [differently,] ” Chambers reportedly wrote on his now deactivated Facebook page.

NEW: Florida man threatens to sh**t a 9-year-old girl after she showed up to his house selling candy and then alleges she was a decoy for a break-in



Tyler Chambers posted an image of the girl online and wrote: 'Your lucky we weren't home to shoot your a** dumb b****.'



Chambers… pic.twitter.com/XXntNq4UQv — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) April 23, 2025

Sincere’s mother, Beyond Shabazz, reported that her daughter now feels unsafe. Shabazz says her daughter is now coping with emotional distress as a result of the incident.

Local authorities have completed an investigation and forwarded their findings to the state attorney’s office, which is considering potential charges.

Shabazz has launched a GoFundMe campaign to support legal action against Chambers, which has raised over $14,100. ​The incident has sparked national attention, highlighting ongoing concerns about racial profiling and the safety of Black children in public spaces.​

As the community awaits potential legal action, the case underscores the importance of addressing threats and ensuring the safety and dignity of all individuals, regardless of race.

RELATED CONTENT: White Man Who Defaced A Predominantly Black Church Faces 12 Months In A Predominantly Black Prison System