Man Threatening Violence Arrested Outside UnitedHealthcare's Minnesota Campus The man, who has a history with Minnetonka police, showed up to a security checkpoint and had a gun, which was found in the passenger seat of his vehicle







A man was arrested outside of UnitedHealthcare’s Minnesota campus for threatening violence just months after CEO Brian Thompson’s murder in New York City, the Associated Press reports.

The unidentified man appeared in the parking lot of the corporate’s Minnetonka campus at approximately 11 a.m. on April 14. City spokesman Andy Wittenborg said the man then called the FBI’s field office in Minneapolis and spoke with a negotiator.

In a collaborative effort between city police and the FBI, the man peacefully surrendered to law enforcement after close to an hour of negotiations with no threat to UnitedHealthcare or the public. More than a dozen law enforcement vehicles were seen at the scene, in addition to ambulances that were standing by; There were no reports of injuries.

The man, who has a history with Minnetonka police, showed up at a security checkpoint and had a gun, which was found in the passenger seat of his vehicle.

“While the investigation is still in its early stages, there is currently no indication that the individual had specific grievances against UnitedHealthcare,” Wittenborg said in a statement.

According to NBC News, a UnitedHealth Group spokesperson highlighted that there were no demands against the company.

UnitedHealthcare has been under watch for safety after Thompson was shot to death after leaving a hotel Dec. 4 by accused gunman Luigi Mangione. The insurance CEO’s murder sparked a nationwide manhunt as the crime resulted in the business world—health insurers particularly—switching to remote work or hosting shareholder meetings online.

The investigation revealed the words “delay,” “deny,” and “depose” were inscribed on the ammunition, a phrase commonly used to describe insurer tactics to avoid claim payments. Health insurers have received backlash for recouping loans after providing some to healthcare providers who were victims of a 2024 cyberattack.

North Carolina Republican Congressman Greg Murphy called UnitedHealthcare out for first helping providers with interest-free loans and then going after borrowers, demanding immediate repayment for outstanding balances.

“Imagine UnitedHealthcare going back on their word, after a payment crisis they were responsible for, with predatory practices on those who actually care for patients,” Murphy, a physician, said in a statement. “They continue to double down on destroying their reputation.”

