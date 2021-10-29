Chance The Rapper Opens Up About Mental Health and His Battle With PTSD

Mental health has always been a taboo issue in the Black community. It’s common that Black men withhold their emotions and are often told to “man up” or “suck it up” instead of tackling the issue head-on.

Recently, a number of celebrities, including Naomi Osaka, Simone Biles, and Charlamagne Tha God have discussed their mental health struggles publicly.

Chance The Rapper is no stranger to speaking about his mental health issues. He opened up again to another celebrity, Taraji P. Henson about his mental health struggles on her Facebook Watch series, Peace of Mind with Taraji.

In a sneak peek episode, Henson gets a ‘Chance’ to speak with the famous rapper about some of the mental issues he faced growing up and the “dark days” he has encountered.