Chandler Moore Sues Former Manager And Officially Quits Maverick City Music Chandler Moore has quit Maverick City Music and sued his former manager over alleged fraud.







Big changes are coming to the Grammy-winning gospel group Maverick City Music, after two members quit, with one suing the group’s CEO over alleged fraud.

On Oct. 6, Chandler Moore and Naomi Raine announced their departures from Maverick City Music, sharing plans for new chapters in their music careers.

“These last two years I’ve been locked in on what really matters… in my life and in my career,” Moore wrote on Instagram. “It’s been scary at times, but it’s also been full of fresh vision and real excitement about the future. With that, I’ve made the bittersweet decision to end my relationship with Maverick City Music.”

“The dream hasn’t changed,” he added. “I’m stepping into this next phase ready to share my story and make music that helps people feel a little more human, a little more understood, and a little less alone.”

However, shortly after the announcements, it was revealed that Moore filed a lawsuit against his former manager and Maverick City Music CEO, Norman Gyamfi, accusing him of defrauding him out of millions in royalties and business deals, Relevant Magazine reported.

According to the lawsuit, Moore, a key founding member of Maverick City Music, alleges that Gyamfi’s misconduct cost him “millions of dollars in royalties and other monies.” The suit claims Gyamfi “exploited his fiduciary relationship” with Moore and used “alter ego entities” — including TRIBL Publishing, TRIBL Records, and Maverick City Music — to enrich himself at Moore’s expense.

Gyamfi is also accused of forging Moore’s signature on contracts, diverting owed funds, and transferring ownership of Moore’s songs without consent. The lawsuit levels multiple allegations against Gyamfi over his growing ownership stake in Maverick City Music after initially starting as Moore’s manager.

Moore claims Gyamfi managed him from 2020 to 2023, during which he quietly acquired a stake in the group without Moore’s knowledge and allegedly “secretly transferred” Moore’s ownership and copyright interests in his music to the collective. In 2021, Gyamfi is said to have brokered a deal selling Moore’s master recordings to Orchard Enterprises, a Sony Music subsidiary, without Moore’s consent.

After ending his role as Moore’s manager, Gyamfi became CEO of Maverick City Music. Moore alleges Gyamfi then instructed Essential Music Publishing (Sony’s Christian music division) to redirect publishing revenue from Moore’s work to TRIBL and Maverick City instead of Moore himself. When Essential requested documentation, Gyamfi allegedly produced a forged agreement assigning 50% of Moore’s rights to Maverick City Music and granting the company “irrevocable power of attorney” to act on Moore’s behalf.

The suit also references a 2024 production deal between Moore and TRIBL, under which Moore agreed to deliver an album, 40 tour dates, and 12 new compositions in exchange for $1.75 million in advances and a 15% ownership stake in Maverick City Music. Moore says he fulfilled his obligations but has yet to receive accurate royalty statements or full payment. Now, he’s out of the group and suing his former manager.”

“Defendants’ unlawful, fraudulent and unconscionable business practices have tainted every agreement between plaintiffs and defendants,” the suit states.

Raine hasn’t filed a lawsuit following her departure from the group, but shared a similar sentiment to Moore on Instagram when announcing her exit, telling her fans it was time for a new chapter.

”Still writing. Still singing. Still worshiping and leading others in worship—just on my own,” she wrote. “This isn’t really an ending, but a new beginning. A new chapter. I’m excited about the music, the ministry, and the purpose ahead. God’s not done yet.”

