Don Jackson On 40 Years Of The Stellar Awards And The Future Of Gospel Music

For four decades, the Stellar Gospel Music Awards has been a space where powerhouse choirs, chart-topping soloists, groups, and new voices come together to honor the genre’s impact. The 40th Stellar Gospel Music Awards, produced by Central City Productions, took place Aug. 16 at the historic Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Hosted by Stellar and Grammy Award-winning duo BeBe & CeCe Winans. This year’s theme, “Our Music Our Culture,” set the tone for a night filled with celebration. The event featured performances from Jamal Roberts, Jonathan McReynolds, Lisa Page Brooks, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, and more.

In a poignant moment, Central City Productions founder Don Jackson, the man behind the show’s creation and longevity, was honored with the James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award, a recognition that felt especially fitting as the awards celebrated their 40-year legacy. Before the event, Jackson sat down with BLACK ENTERPRISE to reflect on the evolution of the Stellar Awards, share his perspective on gospel music’s cultural reach, and discuss why this year’s celebration carries deeper meaning than ever before.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Stellar Awards. How does it feel to reach this milestone?

Well, I’m excited that we can do a show like the Stellar Awards, and for it to survive for 40 years. The excitement brings the hype and the support gospel music needs today. I’m just very pleased that we were able to play a part in that growth where it is today. The Stellar Awards really have enabled us to produce and do more shows — not all in music — but it has served as our base for our television production company and now our Stellar TV network.

The show will be held at Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center. Was that choice intentional to elevate the audience experience?

It’s a symphony. They do classic symphony shows there. Three years ago, we were looking for a place, and we came across that. They had never had a show like ours in there, and it was a great experience. They came back and said, “Would you consider coming back again this year for the 40th?” It was a great way to use the Schermerhorn to celebrate this milestone.

This year’s hosts are BeBe and CeCe Winans, icons in gospel music. What went into that decision?

You know, the Winans really helped us in the very first production of the Stellar Awards some 39 years ago. Marvin Winans came to me after they helped us and said, “Hey Don, I got my baby brother and my baby sister who are singing. They have come together, and they’re a duet. They would be great.”

They came on and it was like — wow. After that, we had them on for five or more years, either hosting or performing. This is the very first time they are hosting as a duet, and it’s just magnificent for us to have them back together as co-hosts.

Some critics say gospel music is losing relevance. Do you believe it’s fading, or is it evolving?

I think it’s coming back and growing. Today, there’s no longer a Sunday Best, and Bobby Jones isn’t doing as much as he was, but gospel music hasn’t gone away.

We are looking to do a Stellar Best competition where the winners can appear on the Stellar Awards. Another producer has How Sweet the Sound, a choir competition. Last year, we had the winner of that competition on the Stellar Awards. We’re looking to promote all of those platforms. Gospel music is a staple, and now there are more opportunities.

“What we’ve done is keep the tradition of gospel music and add all the components — traditional, contemporary, praise and worship even gospel hip-hop. Others are following our path. The Dove Awards now include more gospel categories, though they call it Christian music. There’s room for both.

What do you want audiences to know about the upcoming show and Central City Productions’ work?

We are one of the few Black-owned television production companies out there right now. TV One, owned by Cathy Hughes, is another Black-owned network. Of course, there’s Byron Allen, too. But there aren’t a lot of us who are owners of television networks. So, we are proud to keep pushing forward.

For the past 40 years, Jackson’s focus has looked towards the future as he aids in giving visibility to gospel artists, expanding television programming for Black audiences, and ensuring the genre continues to flourish. “Gospel music is still strong,” he says, “and we’re proud to be a part of its growth.”

