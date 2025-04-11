Entertainment by Jameelah Mullen Chanel Nicole Scott Joins The Black Network As Chief Marketing Officer The Blackity Black streaming service continues its global expansion







The Black Network (ITBN) announced that Chanel Nicole Scott will be its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). ITBN, which showcases stories created by and featuring Black people from the diaspora, stated that Scott’s appointment is part of the brand’s vision to enhance global visibility.

Scott brings over a decade of experience in tech and media production. Through her company, Chanel Scott Production House, she developed CheMinistry, a multimedia platform that includes a television show, books, and card games focused on navigating relationships and personal growth.

Scott is the creator of the Relationships Matter podcast, which premiered on the In The Black Network. She also authored a book of the same name, sharing personal anecdotes and relationship advice. In a press release, the producer expressed her enthusiasm for her new role at ITBN.

“Being part of a groundbreaking company like In The Black Network is more than just a professional opportunity — it’s a cultural mission. We’re shifting who controls the narrative and how our stories are told. It’s time to put the power back into our hands — and I’m honored to help lead that movement,” the podcast host said.

Television producer, filmmaker, and ITBN founder James DuBose said Scott’s passion, work ethic, and track record make her a valuable asset to the growing network. DuBose discussed his vision of The Black Network’s global expansion with BLACK ENTERPRISE in 2024.

“We want you to come to one place, and that’s internationally, that’s locally, that’s US, that’s every market that you could think of, Caribbean, and so forth, to come one place and stay,” he said.

The filmmaker also said he wants to provide a platform for Black creatives, often overlooked in mainstream media, to showcase their content. Founded in 2023, ITBN is a free AVOD streaming service that features premium content highlighting Black voices. The network streams directly on its website, on Smart TVs, and through its app, which is available on iOS and Android devices.

