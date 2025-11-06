Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Charlamagne Urges Democrats To End Government Shutdown: ‘They Lost, It’s Over’ Charlamagne urges Democrats to end the government shutdown since health insurance premiums have already risen.







As the government shutdown continues, Charlamagne Tha God is urging Democrats to succumb to the GOP and call a truce, since health insurance premiums have already gone up.

The Breakfast Club host spoke on the radio show on Nov. 3, urging action to end the ongoing government shutdown, now the longest in U.S. history. According to Charlamagne, Democrats should meet with their Republican counterparts to end the shutdown and alleviate the impact on American families, including lost wages for federal workers and disrupted SNAP benefits for over 40 million recipients.

Citing Donald Trump’s recent “60 Minutes” interview, Charlamagne argued that Democrats appear to be fighting over healthcare issues that were already settled earlier this year upon the passing of Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill.

“The healthcare is going to go up anyway because of the ‘big beautiful bill,’ because that didn’t include the extension of the tax credits to keep the costs down,” Charlamagne said around the 4-minute mark. “So, if it’s going up anyway, what’s the point of Democrats taking the stand to keep the government still closed?”

He continued, “And the premiums are set for a year. So at this point, if the premiums have already gone up, if they’re set for a year, at least give the people some relief and get the government back open.”

Charlamagne praised Democrats for holding firm in their efforts to preserve health insurance subsidies that will help an estimated 20 million Americans avoid higher premiums. Still, he argued that the public deserves some “relief,” adding that he feels Democrats have already lost the fight.

“Democrats, you fought,” he said. “It seems like you lost the fight. At this point, you know, go on and give it up. At least give the people some relief by getting the government back open. Let these people get these SNAP benefits. Let these government workers get their checks. We don’t need all this craziness at the TSA during the holidays. Like, I think you lost … I feel like they lost. It’s over.”

During a later segment of the show, Charlamagne highlighted the challenges that everyday Americans are facing as the government shutdown approaches 40 days.

“I really don’t think people get it,” he said. “67 percent of the country is living paycheck to paycheck. People really be taking for granted the blessings that they have when they don’t have to live paycheck to paycheck.”

Negotiations between GOP and Democratic leaders continue as Democrats work to strike a deal to end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. Some Democratic senators, buoyed by recent election wins, are pressing to secure tangible health care gains before conceding to the GOP.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Agriculture revised its SNAP reduction plan to provide more partial benefits in November, though some recipients may still see significantly reduced aid. The Trump administration also announced a 10% cut in air traffic at 40 airports—including major hubs—starting Nov. 7 if no agreement is reached, potentially affecting thousands of flights.

