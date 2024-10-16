Politics by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Charlamagne Tha God Asks Kamala Harris About Rumored Beef With Janet Jackson In New Interview During Harris' Oct. 15 interview on the Breakfast Club, the radio show host pressed the vice president on the alleged issue with Jackson.







Charlamagne Tha God is getting to the bottom of the rumored beef between Vice President Kamala Harris and Janet Jackson.

During Harris’ Oct. 15 interview on The Breakfast Club, the radio show host pressed the vice president on the alleged issue between the two. While serving as a California prosecutor, she worked on the case against Michael Jackson, leading to assumptions that the late singer’s sister had issues with her.

”That’s just not true on either count,” responded Harris to the question prompted by Charlamagne.

She added, “I don’t know, I haven’t talked to her, but it certainly isn’t true about her brother.”

The alleged issue made waves after Jackson shared her thoughts on the Democratic nominee during an interview with The Guardian. During the conversation, Jackson stated that she heard Harris’ father identified as white.

“She’s not black. That’s what I heard. That she’s Indian,” Jackson repeated of a conspiracy theory sparked by right-wing internet circles.

Despite the interviewer noting the untrue nature of those claims, Jackson doubled down on her take.

“Her father’s white. That’s what I was told,” she continued. “I mean, I haven’t watched the news in a few days. I was told that they discovered her father was white.”

Despite this, Harris emphasized that she frequently encounters misinformation regarding her professional and personal background. She deemed it an attempt to invalidate the work she has accomplished throughout her political career.

“One of the biggest challenges that I face is mis- and disinformation,” Harris explained. “And it’s purposeful because it is meant to convince people that they somehow should not believe that the work that I have done has occurred and has meaning.”

Dispelling rumors about her history as a prosecutor and her racial identity still remains a challenge for the politician.

‘It’s just simply not true,” she relayed on the issue surrounding her prosecuting record. “And what public defenders who around those days will tell you. I was the most Progressive prosecutor in California on marijuana cases.”

Viewers can see the rest of her Town Hall interview, where she also touches on immigration and reparations, below.



