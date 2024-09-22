News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Janet Jackson Repeats Right-Wing Conspiracy Theory, Falsely Claims Kamala Harris Is ‘Not Black’ Jackson shared that she heard the Democratic Nominee's father is white.







Janet Jackson made headlines recently as she brought up right-wing conspiracy theories regarding Kamala Harris in a new interview.

The Guardian published the now-controversial interview on Sept. 20. In the conversation, Jackson detailed what “they,” not confirming who, say about the Democratic nominee’s race. According to what she’s heard, Harris is not actually Black.

Jackson stated, “Well, you know what they supposedly said? She’s not Black. That’s what I heard. That she’s Indian.”

Despite the interviewer debunking this belief, Jackson doubled down on the assertion.

“Her father’s white. That’s what I was told. I mean, I haven’t watched the news in a few days. I was told that they discovered her father was white.”

Jackson’s misinformation most likely stems from the extended MAGA camp, as Donald Trump also pushed the conspiracy on Harris’ identity. After the GOP nominee first questioned her race, stating that she recently began identifying as Black, he sparked further confusion on it during the Presidential debate.

“All I can say is I read where she was not Black,” he reaffirmed during the Sept. 10 event. ” And then I read that she was Black, and that’s okay. Either one was okay with me. That’s up to her.”

However, Jackson seemed to suggest her belief in the matter. While she has used her platform to address social issues like Black Lives Matter before, Jackson’s political stance leans questionable by bringing up the notion.

Jackson also revealed that she remains unsure on many issues surrounding the presidential election.

“I don’t know,” disclosed the mother of one when asked if America is ready for a Harris presidency and of her race. “Honestly, I don’t want to answer that because I really, truthfully, don’t know. I think either way it goes is going to be mayhem.”

While the interview also touched on her forthcoming live shows, motherhood, and her entire life in the public eye, what left fans most puzzled is her small, but telling take on current U.S. politics.

RELATED CONTENT: Janet Jackson Reveals Family Ties To Stevie Wonder, Tracy Chapman, And Samuel L. Jackson