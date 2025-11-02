Celebrity News by Kandiss Edwards Charlamagne Tha God Makes Donation to Help South Carolina Families Affected by Upcoming SNAP Freeze The donation will assist 208 families.







South Carolina native Charlamagne Tha God, born Lenard McKelvey, is helping families in his home state affected by the government’s pending freeze of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

The radio star has committed funds to the Broad River Business Alliance’s Emergency Community Response System. The BRBA provides food baskets and essential supplies to families in Richland County. The alliance said the donation will assist 208 families who are facing uncertainty as SNAP payments are expected to halt beginning Sunday, Nov. 1, due to the federal government shutdown.

BRBA recently announced families eligible for SNAP or other aid programs can call the BRBA hotline at (803) 939-6544 beginning Nov. 1 for help. The program is open to military families, federal employees impacted by the shutdown, senior citizens, and those enrolled in TANF or WIC programs.

Charlamagne posted about his good deed on Instagram.

“I’m Bout That Action Boss. I’m Going To Be Posting All The Food Banks and Community Organizations That I’ve Given Resources To This Week. First Up Broad River Business Alliance in Columbia, SC. If you are in the Richland County Community and need emergency assistance during this SNAP/EBT Government Shutdown Reach Out.”

The timing of the gift is critical, according to the South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS).

“We understand that over 260,000 households in South Carolina rely on these benefits to supplement their family’s monthly food purchasing power. Until there is a resolution in Washington, D.C., and the federal government is funded and reopened, SCDSS will not be able to provide the federally funded benefits to new and ongoing SNAP households until further notice,” SCDSS wrote in a statement.

The government shutdown has no end date.

“This effort is not about charity—it’s about community resilience,” wrote Javar Juarez, senior director of the Broad River Business Alliance. “The Broad River Business Alliance (BRBA) has taken the lead in coordinating a network of churches, nonprofits, and public officials to deliver emergency food distributions and household support across Richland County.”

