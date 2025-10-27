Food by Jeroslyn JoVonn DoorDash Launches Emergency Food Response As SNAP Aid Cutoff Looms The loss of SNAP benefits affects a significant number of Americans, including 21 million children, 16 million working families, and 5 million seniors.







As the federal government shutdown threatens to drag into November, millions of Americans could soon lose access to their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. In response, DoorDash is activating its emergency food relief program to help those affected.

On Oct. 26, the food delivery giant unveiled its Emergency Food Response under the Project DASH initiative, a program designed to support food banks and pantries by delivering meals to those in need. The launch comes as 40 million Americans face the threat of losing SNAP benefits if the government shutdown continues past Nov. 1.

“No one should go hungry in America—period,” said Max Rettig, vice president and global head of public policy at DoorDash. “Millions of families are worried right now about how they’ll put food on the table. Fighting hunger is core to our mission at DoorDash, and we’re stepping up alongside leading grocers and retailers to help bridge the gap. We know this is a stopgap, not a solution. But doing nothing simply isn’t an option.”

The loss of SNAP benefits affects a significant number of Americans, including 21 million children, 16 million working families, and 5 million seniors. As federal funds dry up, families face an escalating threat of hunger, while food banks struggle to keep up with a surge in demand that they can no longer meet on their own.

As part of the initiative, DoorDash will provide 1 million free meal deliveries throughout November, supporting more than 300 Project DASH food bank partners nationwide. The company will also waive delivery and service fees for an estimated 300,000 grocery orders for SNAP recipients shopping at Sprouts, Dollar General, Schnucks, Ahold Delhaize brands, Hy-Vee, Giant Eagle, and Wegmans.

Additionally, DoorDash will donate food from its DashMart stores to local food banks.

“The food security of millions of people who rely on SNAP is at dire risk,” said Eric Mitchell, president of Alliance to End Hunger. “We know that the only viable solution is to ensure SNAP benefits are being delivered in full to those in need of food assistance as soon as possible. We are thankful for the part that companies and organizations across the country, like DoorDash, can play to try to fill the gap, and we will continue to work tirelessly to make sure SNAP is restored and protected quickly and fully.”

The call for emergency food assistance follows a notice from the U.S. Department of Agriculture announcing that SNAP benefits will be suspended starting in November due to the ongoing federal government shutdown, which the agency attributed to Democrats.

“Bottom line, the well has run dry,” the department said in a notice on its website.

DoorDash is urging Congress to take immediate action to restore funding for the SNAP program, which helps prevent millions of Americans from going hungry. The company is also calling on businesses, organizations, and individuals to step up by donating food, money, or time to support those most in need.

