Charlamagne Tha God Brings Krystal Burger Chain To South Carolina

Charlamagne Tha God is returning to his home state South Carolina, to open his first Krystal fast-food restaurant.

The popular radio and TV personality has teamed up with Atlanta-based burger chain Krystal to open several locations in South Carolina, starting with a location in Orangeburg, Post and Courier reports. The first restaurant is set to soft open on Dec. 9 at 1486 Chestnut St.

Charlamagne, whose real name is Lenard McKelvey, and his wife, Jessica Gadsden-McKelvey, will attend the grand opening event of the restaurant on Dec. 20. It’s a homecoming of sorts for The Breakfast Club radio show host, a native of Charleston, South Carolina.

“Orangeburg is special to us because it’s the home of South Carolina State University, my mother’s alma mater, while my wife’s father is an alumni of Claflin University,” Charlamagne said. “I also have an honorary degree from SCSU, where I established the Ford Family Endowed Scholarship Fund, so it’s a blessing to continue this mission of providing opportunities and jobs to South Carolinians.”

He added, “It’s always an amazing feeling to come back and give back. I hope the community will enjoy my favorite eats from Krystal for years to come!”

The new location will be part of nearly 300 Krystal restaurants across the Southeast, and it will be the fourth franchise in South Carolina, joining existing stores in Aiken, Gaffney, and North Augusta. The Orangeburg location will operate 24 hours daily, seven days a week.

“Charlamagne’s cultural impact speaks for itself, and bringing his energy to Krystal’s newest location is a game-changer,” Krystal parent company SPB Hospitality CEO Josh Kern said.

The grand opening event will feature local officials, performances by school cheer teams, mascots, and the marching band. Exclusive Krystal and Charlamagne Tha God merchandise will be available at the restaurant ahead of the Dec. 20 event, along with special menu items.

