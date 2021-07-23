Charlamagne Tha God to Host Late-Night Talk Show Executive Produced By Stephen Colbert

Charlamagne Tha God is expanding his media empire to include a late-night talk show on Comedy Central executively produced by late-night veteran Stephen Colbert.

The popular co-host on “The Breakfast Club” is taking his witty, comical flair from the mornings to the evenings with his new show Tha God’s Honest Truth with Lenard “Charlamagne” McKelvey, as revealed by The Hollywood Reporter. The show will debut on Comedy Central on Friday nights starting Sept. 17.

The new late-night talk series was co-created by CBS Late Show host Stephen Colbert and brings Colbert back to Comedy Central for the first time since ending his 11-season run of The Colbert Report in 2014, CNBC reports.

Colbert used his late-night platform to reveal the first tease of the new series that shows Charlamagne explaining his vision for the show to Colbert.

The weekly 30-minute show will highlight Charlamagne’s “culturally fluent take on social issues in a variety of deep dives, sketches, and social experiments that deftly unpacks the most pressing topics permeating politics and culture. Redemptively comedic, refreshingly unfiltered, and unapologetically Black, nothing is off-limits,” a statement from MTV said.

Charlamagne and Colbert have a history that dates back to their upbringing in South Carolina. Colbert’s brother was also Charlamagne’s teacher in middle school.

“My South Carolina brethren Stephen Colbert is the ultimate co-sign in the late night space and he wouldn’t co-sign no bull—-!” Charlamagne said in the trailer. “We are going to win an Emmy next year for best lighting direction. I can feel it!!!”

Colbert followed up with a nod to their South Carolina roots.

“For too long, the town of Moncks Corner, South Carolina, has been underrepresented in late night,” Colbert said. “I look forward to all the ways in which the fearless, peerless Charlamagne is going to change the game.”