Charles Barkley Paid $100K Toward Donation To New Orleans Prep School St. Mary's Academy received $100,000 from the former basketball player who pledged to give the school $100,000 annually for the next nine years.







In May, NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, after seeing 60 Minutes feature two former students of a New Orleans school who used trigonometry to prove the 2,000-year-old Pythagorean Theorem, pledged to donate $1 million to the institution. The TNT analyst reportedly sent an installment of $100,000 recently to the school.

According to a press release from St. Mary’s Academy, the school has received its first $100,000 from Barkley. The former basketball player has pledged to give St.Mary’s Academy $100,000 annually for the next nine years.

“Mr. Barkley is thrilled to support St. Mary’s Academy and is very focused on transforming future generations through education and opportunities. He has a love and passion for what the academy stands for and how it is shaping the lives and futures of young girls in New Orleans,” a representative from the Charles Barkley Foundation wrote in a written statement.

Barkley was impressed when he saw the 60 Minutes segment that featured former students Calcea Johnson and Ne’Kiya Jackson using trigonometry to prove the 2,000-year-old Pythagorean Theorem. Scholars previously believed that it could not be done.

“We are forever grateful for Mr. Barkley’s gift and his support of our students. This transformative gift will assist students as they excel and achieve whatever dream they create within the walls of St. Mary’s Academy,” said Pamela Rogers, President of St. Mary’s Academy. “His generosity supports the mission of St. Mary’s Academy and reinforces our commitment to educating young people.”

St. Mary’s Academy stated that it plans to use the $1 million pledged over ten years to enhance the program of the school’s legendary educational experience. The funds will provide students with opportunities to grow and develop in the classroom and the New Orleans community.

