Charles Barkley Postpones Retirement, Renews Commitment to TNT Sports

Charles Barkley isn’t retiring from sportscasting after all.

In June, the NBA Hall of Famer declared that “no matter what happens, next year is gonna be my last year on television.” But, according to a press release by Warner Bros. Discovery, Barkley has recommitted to working with TNT Sports and its parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.

In a written statement, Barkley said, “I love my TNT Sports family. My #1 priority has been and always will be our people and keeping everyone together for as long as possible. We have the most amazing people, and they are the best at what they do. I’m looking forward to continuing to work with them both on the shows we currently have and the new ones we develop together. This is the only place for me.

“I have to say—I’ve been impressed by the leadership team who is fighting hard and have been aggressive in adding new properties to TNT Sports, which I am very excited about,” he added. “I appreciate them and all of my colleagues for their continued support and, most importantly, our fans. I’m going to give my all as we keep them entertained for years to come.”

Barkley previously voiced his concerns about the potential loss of NBA on TNT and stated that, even if TNT retained the rights to broadcast the show, he was stepping down. The popular show, Inside the NBA features talking heads Shaquille O’Neal, Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson. The show has been on TNT since its inception in 1988. One of the most-watched sports programs, it has taken home 18 Sports Emmys.

However, the NBA renewed its partnership with The Walt Disney Company and signed new contracts with NBCUniversal and Amazon. But, the league’s deal with Warner Bros. Discovery will conclude after the upcoming basketball season, following unsuccessful last-minute negotiations. Warner Bros. Discovery has threatened to sue the NBA.