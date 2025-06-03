Charles Barkley: ‘The Best I Can Do Is 2 Years’ On ‘Inside the NBA’

Philadelphia 76ers legend Charles Barkley has threatened to retire from television work several times. This time, after signing another deal, he says that all he “can do is two years.”

The “Round Mound of Rebound” appeared on The Dan Patrick Show Monday, June 2, to discuss his current situation with the Inside the NBA, which he co-hosts with Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson. He admitted that although his contract is for seven years, he intends to fulfill the first two years.

TNT, which has televised NBA games since 1989, recently lost the right to air the program after failed negotiations with the league. ESPN picked up the popular pre-game and post-game program for the upcoming NBA season.

Barkley told Patrick that he had signed his deal with TNT the previous week in preparation for the 2025-26 basketball season.

“Listen, I actually have seven years left on my contract. Like, yeah, there’s no way I’m working seven years. I said I’m going to be a good soldier for Kenny, Ernie and Shaq, and the people I work with, because I love the people I work with, especially behind the scenes. But the best I can do is two years.”

TNT tried to get him to commit to more, but Barkley, 62, is adamant about his terms.

“I said, ‘But the best I can do is two years.’ And them other five years, they got no chance of happening. So I said, ‘You know what, I’ll give y’all two years.’ They’re like, ‘Can we get three?’ I said, ‘I just told you, I’m gonna give you two.'”

Last year, the NBA secured agreements with Disney, Comcast’s NBCUniversal, and Amazon for three separate game packages, including WNBA games, totaling $76 billion over 11 years, beginning with the 2025-26 season.

