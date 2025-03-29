Nike Unexpectedly Cancels Upcoming Re-release Of Charles Barkley’s Signature Sneaker

Nike had a planned re-release of Charles Barkley’s signature Nike Air CB 34, originally launched in 1995, but reportedly, the sneaker giant will no longer place the classic Barkleys on sale as expected.

According to Sole Retriever, the anticipated release was canceled by Nike with no reason given. The footwear was supposed to be released during the fall season through Nike and select online retailers and stores. There had been rumors of the sneaker being released during the upcoming 2025 holiday season.

CANCELED: The Nike Air CB 34 “Triple White” is no longer releasing this year. pic.twitter.com/JwMemyAMIy — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) March 24, 2025

Sports Illustrated reported that the Nike Air CB 34 “Triple White” was supposed to go on sale for $150 in September. The sneaker was Barkley’s third signature sneaker. It was released while he was playing with the Phoenix Suns. They were famously described as Godzilla, as it drew inspiration from the famed Japanese movie monster’s feet and claws.

The sneakers were canceled, but that didn’t stop Barkley from giving his opinion on Bronny James and the development of his game.

He was talking to Dan Patrick, and he stated that the namesake of LeBron James should have been playing in the G League all season instead of sitting on the bench and not getting better by watching the action from the bench.

Barkley may have touched on a great point, as Bronny has finally broken out of the funk he showed in NBA play and has been a steadier player with regular work in the G League, recently scoring a career high 39 points in a recent game with the South Bay Lakers.

