Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Charles Barkley Defends Spanking Children, Sees It As ‘Discipline’ To Prevent Future ‘Brats’ Charles Barkley is all for spanking your child to build discipline and prevent them from becoming "some of these brats" he sees today.







Charles Barkley stirred debate with his latest hot take, defending spanking as a form of discipline and arguing it helps prevent kids from becoming, in his words, “some of these brats” he sees today.

The former NBA star-turned-sports analyst appeared on the March 23 episode of “The Dan Patrick Show,” where he defended spanking as a form of discipline, arguing that some modern parenting lacks firmness and accountability.

“I believe in discipline. I’m not going around telling people to beat their kids,” Barkley said, in a clip shared online. “But I think if you don’t spank your kids and discipline them, they turn into some of these brats that we got today.”

NBA Legend Charles Barkley went on an EPIC rant talking about spanking/discipline



“I think if you don’t spank your kids, and discipline them, they turn into some of these brats we got today.” 🔥



Spanking is Biblical: Spare the rod. Spoil the child.



(🎥: @dpshow) pic.twitter.com/prry4M0n3X — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) March 24, 2026

Barkley also anticipated the social media backlash that would come as a result of his comments, telling critics, “You can blast me on social media. I don’t ever read any comments. I don’t care what y’all think.”

He shared his views on discipline while discussing the behavior of today’s NBA players, suggesting that a lack of accountability at home may be why some younger athletes struggle with coaching.

“You can’t even yell at them anymore,” Barkley said. “Yes, hell, you can yell at your kids.”

He later clarified that he was not endorsing abuse, but rather arguing that spanking—when used appropriately—can help children understand consequences.

“I’m not here for child abuse,” Barkley said. “But how are kids gonna know they’re doing something wrong?”

As for those who oppose his take on spanking children, the Alabama native let critics know that, “I’m gonna say what I gotta say,” he said. “Some of y’all gonna like it. Some of y’all are not.”

While many have pushed back on Barkley’s comments, others on social media voiced support, saying the discipline they experienced growing up helped shape them later in life.

“I agree with him 100%, btw. To each their own, but that’s how I was raised, and I know I was better off for it,” one X user wrote.

“Straight facts here. Every generation becomes less and less respectful because people frown against discipline,” another user added.

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