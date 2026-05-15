Sports by Sidnee Michelle Douyon Charles Barkley Sounds Off On Homophobia In Sports Following Jason Collins Death During a May 13 broadcast of ESPN's "Inside the NBA," Barkley reflected on Collins' legacy







Former NBA star and TV analyst Charles Barkley spoke frankly about homophobia in professional sports while honoring the late Jason Collins, the first openly gay player in a major U.S. professional sports league.

During a May 13 broadcast of ESPN’s “Inside the NBA,” Barkley reflected on Collins’ legacy following the former Brooklyn Nets center’s death earlier this week at age 47 after battling Stage 4 glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. Collins came out in 2013 through an essay in Sports Illustrated, becoming a key figure in professional sports and LGBTQ visibility.

“There is such animosity toward the gay community. That’s what’s really unfortunate. If you think there’s not more gay players in the NFL, Major League Baseball and the NBA, you’re just stupid,” Barkley said.

While discussing Collins’ impact, Barkley said that many athletes in the NBA, NFL, and Major League Baseball are still afraid to talk about their sexuality because of ongoing prejudice. The Hall of Famer noted that society remains very homophobic and criticized attitudes toward the LGBTQ community, including within parts of the Black community.

“We live in a homophobic society”

– Charles Barkley on the passing of Jason Collins



America is not “afraid of homosexuals.”

We’re just sick & tired of having LGBTQ Pride shoved down our throats in sports, our jobs, tv/movies, & education. pic.twitter.com/LqX07l42kW — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) May 14, 2026

Barkley’s comments quickly sparked debate online and in sports media. Some praised the former Phoenix Suns star for openly supporting LGBTQ athletes on a national platform.

Others, including commentary published by Fox News’ OutKick, criticized Barkley’s comments as overly political and accused the broadcaster of turning Collins’ death into a broader social commentary.

Collins played 13 seasons in the NBA after being selected in the first round of the 2001 NBA Draft out of Stanford University. He played for several franchises, including the Nets, Atlanta Hawks, and Washington Wizards, and became well known for both his defensive play and advocacy work after retirement.

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