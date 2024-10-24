Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Shaquille O’Neal And Charles Barkley Feel Bronny James Belongs In The G League Both NBA Hall of Famers feel playing in the G League would give Bronny an NBA career







With the sports world focused on the first father-son tandem to play in the NBA, everyone has opinions on the play and prospect of LeBron James’ firstborn son, Bronny, who joined his father on the Los Angeles Lakers this season. Two of the world’s most famous NBA Hall of Famers have given their outlook on what LeBron James Jr. should do to have a successful NBA career.

While speaking on their TNT show, Inside the NBA, former Lakers superstar Shaquille O’Neal and Phoenix Suns legend Charles Barkley joined in with critics who feel that Bronny needs to further hone his skills in the G League this season.

According to People, the famed duo took turns speaking about the most talked-about second-round No. 55 NBA draft pick, who just happens to be the son of arguably one of the best NBA players of all time.

“I think he should be in the G League,” Barkley said. “He’s not ready to play in the NBA right now. He should be in the G League because he’s not ready to play in the NBA, first and foremost.”

As other critics have stated in recent months, Bronny needs to gain some real-time skills playing against others who are trying to get to the NBA.

“I think to take the pressure off him and let him get better as a player, he should be in the G League,” Barkley stated.

Shaq agreed with the sentiment that he may not be a starter right now, but with the right work and time put in, he can stay in the NBA, although he would just be a bench player.

“He’s not going to be in the starting lineup, he’s probably not going to be in the second lineup, but if I’m him, I’m working somehow to get some type of rotation to get some type of flow,” O’Neal said. “Again, because of his last name, we want him to be great, but as LeBron said, there are 450 of us [playing in the NBA], and there are only a few rookies that have came in and had a great impact immediately. [I’ve] known the kid a long time.”

