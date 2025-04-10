Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Charles Barkley Gets Roasted While Playing Pop The Balloon In San Antonio Charles Barkley was hilariously roasted by a line of women while playing "Pop The Balloon."







Charles Barkley became the target of a roasting session while playing a round of Pop The Balloon in San Antonio, Texas, where his comments about women’s appearances have been offending locals.

Known for his legendary smack talk, Barkley struggled to clap back at a line of women who all popped their balloons. Barkley’s NBA on TNT co-host Kenny Smith ushered him along for their play at the popular YouTube dating show turned Netflix series Pop the Balloon or Find Love.

Pop the Balloon: Chuck 🤝 The Women of San Antonio



The women were RUTHLESS 😭 pic.twitter.com/7Z3ZdFH2MO — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 8, 2025

The NBA alum was destroyed by ladies who cracked jokes about his weight (from inhaling too many churros), his lack of muscles, the zero NBA championships he has under his belt, and his golf swing. The last lady even accused him of stealing the spotlight, to which Smith agreed.

“Wow. That was rude!” Barkley shouted after many of the women popped their balloons upon his entry. The last two women followed suit, popping their balloons after the former Phoenix Suns star introduced himself.

“I just like my men with more muscle. Do you think Shaq is available,” one woman said of her reason for popping her balloon.

“Shaq ain’t got no muscles one,” Barkley shot back. “Shaq just big.”

He expressed gratitude for not being “sensitive” after one woman explained why she popped her balloon due to Barkley having no championship rings. “I can’t expect you to give me a ring if you don’t have one,” she quipped.

While he took the jab about his rings, Barkley suffered a “low blow” by the woman who joked about his golf swing. “I’m sensitive about my golf swing,” he said in response.

One younger woman complimented Barkley on his sense of humor but candidly admitted that she wasn’t attracted to him.

“When you get older, you’re going to be looking for a personality, a bank account, things like that,” he said in response.

The humorous segment was just a preview of what fans can look forward to as NBA on TNT transitions its four co-hosts — Barkley, Smith, Shaquille O’Neal, and Ernie Johnson — to ESPN this fall.

