Charles Barkley To Launch Round Mound Media Production Company Despite Staying On TNT Barkley will partner will EverWonder Studios as he seeks to create original content through his new company.







Charles Barkley is expanding his own empire while continuing his co-hosting stint on TNT. The basketball legend has announced the launch of Round Mound Media, his own production company.

Barkley will partner will EverWonder Studios as he seeks to create original content ranging from scripted to documentaries to live features.

He has launched this endeavor despite revealing that he passed up $100 million to keep co-hosting TNT’s Inside The NBA. His future with the network became in jeopardy after TNT lost the rights to broadcast NBA games after the 2024-25 season. Despite this, Barkley remains adamant on building his own vision for future projects, as reported by Variety.

“Round Mound Media is about creating an outlet for my vision to share compelling, original stories meant to captivate audiences across the world,” said Barkley, according to the outlet. “I’ve always looked for projects and relationships that will allow me to be authentic, and hopefully to build my platform for making the world a better place. EverWonder Studio is the perfect partner to be my creative home and bring this to the next level. Fans will love what we have in the works and I’m excited to get started.”

“With this new joint venture we have the backing of a studio that understands and believes in Charles’s creative vision, and will elevate his prolific ideas,” shared Round Mound Media’s president, Marc Perman, who has managed Barkley for years. “EverWonder is an excellent partner to amplify Charles’s unmatched voice and perspective in a way that fans and audiences haven’t seen before, and we can’t wait to bring these new opportunities to screen.”

EverWonder shared that fans can expect to be “surprised” by what content emerges from Barkley. The 61-year-old explore stories beyond sports.

“Most people probably first think of Charles as an athlete and a broadcast talent, but his passions are so much greater than that. This will be a great outlet for him to have,” shared Ian Orefice, CEO of EverWonder

Round Mound Media will also receive financial backing from RedBird IMI, a private equity company founded by Jeff Zucker. Ten projects are reportedly udnerway by the company, including a in-depth documentary on Barkley’s life.

