Judge’s Ruling Effectively Ends Charles Bediako’s College Basketball Career

After allowing Charles Bediako to play basketball for the University of Alabama (under a temporary restraining order), a judge has ruled that the former NBA G League player is not eligible to play college sports.

According to ESPN, Tuscaloosa County Circuit Court Judge Daniel F. Pruet denied the basketball player’s motion for a preliminary injunction on Feb. 9, effectively ending his college basketball career.

Bediako left the school in 2023, making himself eligible for the NBA Draft. He signed a two-way NBA contract, and played the last three seasons in the G League.

A judge granted him a temporary restraining order in January, allowing Bediako to return to the basketball court. He played in five games, averaging 10 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks a game.

But Pruet ruled that Bediako did not have a “reasonable expectation” to return to the college ranks, as no other player before him had been given that opportunity after playing professional sports.

“Common sense won a round today,” NCAA President Charlier Baker said in a written statement. “The court saw this for what it is: an attempt by professionals to pivot back to college and crowd out the next generation of students.

“College sports are for students, not for people who already walked away to go pro and now want to hit the ‘undo’ button at the expense of a teenager’s dream,” Baker added. “While we’re glad the court upheld the rules our members actually want, one win doesn’t fix the national mess of state laws. It’s time for Congress to stop watching from the sidelines and help us provide some actual stability.”

The University of Alabama feels the rules are unfair, since several foreign players have been granted the right to play in college even after playing professionally overseas. Several G League players were deemed eligible, including James Nnaji, a 2023 NBA draft pick, who was allowed to play this season.

“We are disappointed in today’s court ruling, denying the injunction for Charles Bediako,” the school said in a statement. “While we understand the concern around competitive and developmental implications of former professional athletes participating in college, it is important to acknowledge reality.

“The NCAA has granted eligibility to over 100 current men’s basketball players with prior professional experience in the G League or overseas. Granting eligibility to some former professionals, and not to others, is what creates the havoc we are currently in and why consistency from decision-makers is so desperately needed.”

RELATED CONTENT: Shattering Borders: Global Commerce Mavens Converge At AAWEF To Build U.S.-Africa Economic Bridge