Charleston Police Department's First Black Female Captain Marks One-Year Anniversary: 'Anything Is Possible' Captain Tonatte Mitchell reflects on her journey as the Charleston Police Department's first Black female captain.







One year after Captain Tonatte Mitchell made history as the first Black female captain of the Charleston Police Department, she says, “Anything is possible.”

Mitchell recently reflected on her historic promotion amid her one-year anniversary and credited the accomplishment to hard work and dedication.

“Anything is possible, as long as you work hard and stick to your goals,” Mitchell told ABC News 4.

The Charleston native is helping to carry on her family’s legacy in the CPD as her grandfather, Harold (Harry) Smith, was one of the first Black officers hired by CPD.

“Just watching him patrol the area that gave me the passion for what I do now,” she said. “He paved the way for me, and I know if he wasn’t here, I would’ve never been able to get to this position.”

“He was like, just do your best. That’s all,” Mitchell added. “Those were his words: do your best and be safe. So I’m doing my best and I’m keeping safe.”

Mitchell takes pride in giving back to the community that shaped her. Her greatest achievement in the department was helping establish two community centers, a resource she wishes she had experienced growing up in Charleston.

“When I was growing up, I didn’t have a place to go to that I felt safe that I can have somebody help me with home homework, that I can play games, to interact with law enforcement. I didn’t have that,” she said. “So, in order to be able to accomplish that and open those two centers, one in Gaston Green and the other in Robert Mills Manor, that tops it all.”

She hopes to open more community centers to strengthen the connection between the police department and the community they serve.

“What I want to accomplish is to get more community centers, officers doing more community outreach in the community that they work in, and just bridging that gap between the community and the policing,” she said.

Mitchell originally aspired to become a sergeant and was overwhelmed when she was promoted to captain. Now, a year into the role, she reflects on the humbling experience and the critical need for mentors to guide the next generation of law enforcement officers.

“I’m glad to be a part of being here, to be a part of completing that work that needs to be done in the community and the police department,” said Mitchell. “We still need mentors here. I’m glad I’m here to do that for the new officers that are coming in. And we still need to have work to do in the community, and I’m still gonna be a part of that.”

