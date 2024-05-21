Charlotte Hornets Buzzing As The Only NBA Team With All-Black Front Office

The Charlotte Hornets are buzzing as the only NBA team led by an all-Black executive team.

The team has made some serious moves after NBA legend Michael Jordan sold it for a reported $2.7 billion in 2023 to a group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall.

The Charlotte Hornets are now the only team in the #NBA to have a Black President (Shelly Cayette-Weston), Black General Manager (Jeff Peterson), Black Coach (Charles Lee) and Black Asisstant General Manager (Dotun Akinwale). pic.twitter.com/sKaYBke2nd — diverserepresentation (@diverserep) May 14, 2024

In May 2024, Shelly Cayette-Weston was announced as the team’s new president of business operations. Cayette-Weston spent 12 years with the Cleveland Cavaliers’ executive vice president and chief commercial officer.

Starting on July 1, she will be sporting the teal and purple while overseeing the NBA Hornets, G League affiliate Greensboro Swarm, esports team Hornets Venom GT, and Spectrum Center, where the team plays. Replacing Fred Whitfield, who resigned after 17 years, the former ball player said this is a “compelling time” for Hornets Sports & Entertainment. “I look forward to building upon the energy and growth of our team on the court and the impact of the reimagined Spectrum Center, all of which will strengthen the experience of our fans, partners, and community throughout the Carolinas,” Cayette-Weston said, according to the Charlotte Business Journal.

“I cannot wait to get started.”

Working beside her will be Jeff Peterson as executive vice president of basketball operations. Peterson comes to the Queen City after serving as the assistant general manager for the Brooklyn Nets. Schnall and Plotkin called Peterson “a rising star in our league” and said he was known for his player evaluation. They also said Peterson aligned with their vision of “becoming the premier franchise in the NBA.” “I believe in their vision of building the premier franchise in Charlotte. Establishing a winning culture will take hard work, creative ideas, and a collaborative approach, and I’m excited by the challenge ahead,” the new EVP said.

“The Carolinas are basketball country and Hornets fans are some of the most loyal in the NBA. I look forward to being a part of this community and experiencing that passion.”

Dotun Akinwale was named as the new assistant general manager. With 11 seasons under his belt, Akinwale spent the last nine years with the Atlanta Hawks. Before that, his career started as a basketball operation intern with the Orlando Magic in 2013. He was then promoted to basketball operations coordinator for the 2014-15 season.

However, the team is nothing without leadership on the court. ​​Charles Lee, former assistant coach for the Boston Celtics, agreed to a four-year contract as head coach of the Hornets. At just 39 years old, Lee is considered one of the league’s most accomplished assistant coaches. Replacing Steve Clifford, who will now serve in a front office role, Lee will finish the Celtics’ playoff run before heading to Charlotte.

