Money by Jeroslyn JoVonn Charlotte Welcomes WorthWealth Conference To Promote Homeownership And Generational Wealth The event takes place April 24 and 25.







Charlotte, North Carolina, which features one of the nation’s largest Black populations, will host a weekend-long conference focused on expanding homeownership and building generational wealth.

The second annual WorthWealth Conference heads to Charlotte for the first time on April 24 and 25. The weekend focuses on financial literacy and asset ownership. Organized by BrightUp Inc., the two-day event aims to expand homeownership and generational wealth by providing practical, actionable tools with a special focus on asset ownership, wealth building, and AI.

The conference, designed as an in-person experience created to sharpen financial skills and connect attendees with industry experts, is built on four pillars: Self-Worth, focused on confidence and mindset; Financial Fluency, centered on practical money management; Innovation, exploring how AI and technology are reshaping wealth building; and Community, aimed at fostering networks that support generational wealth.

Day one, taking place at Johnson C. Smith University, is all about financial literacy gains and will feature a financial and career empowerment program offering tools to grow assets and advance careers; a networking session connecting attendees with professionals across industries; and an AI podcast and brand monetization workshop focused on using AI tools while building a strong personal brand.

Day two, hosted at Park Church, will focus on building generational wealth and include access to certified housing counselors for guidance on homeownership, credit, and budgeting, and a homeownership activation aimed at strengthening families and communities.

Local leaders will take center stage, including retired NASA astronaut Joan Higginbotham, CEO of Xtreme Solutions Inc., Phyllis Newhouse, president, Johnson C. Smith University, and Dr. Bernard Harris Jr., private equity chairman, Onset Capital Partners, will share strategies for building wealth and expanding ownership opportunities.

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